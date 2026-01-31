Entries deadline extended for Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity

Central to the awards’ ambition is its Grand Jury—one of the most cross-disciplinary panels assembled for creative awards in India. The jury brings together leaders who have shaped brands, culture and economic thinking across sectors.

As creativity in advertising and marketing becomes increasingly shaped by technology, data and artificial intelligence, the question of what constitutes excellence is evolving rapidly. Responding to the scale and diversity of work emerging across India’s creative economy, Storyboard18 has announced an extension of the entry deadline for the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity to February 15, giving agencies, brands and creators additional time to submit their best work from 2025.

The extension comes at a moment when the boundaries between advertising, technology and business strategy are more fluid than ever. Creative work today is no longer confined to campaigns alone; it lives across platforms, products, experiences and communities. Ideas are tested in real time, amplified by algorithms, and increasingly shaped by tools such as generative AI, immersive tech and data-driven personalisation.

The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity were conceived with this complexity in mind. The awards recognise excellence across categories including brand film and storytelling, integrated campaigns, digital and social innovation, purpose-driven creativity, design and visual craft, creative effectiveness, and next-generation formats spanning AI, gaming and creator collaborations. The intent is to celebrate work that is not only inventive, but culturally fluent, strategically grounded and relevant to the way audiences engage today.

A Jury That Mirrors the New Creative Economy

Central to the awards’ ambition is its Grand Jury—one of the most cross-disciplinary panels assembled for creative awards in India. The jury brings together leaders who have shaped brands, culture and economic thinking across sectors.

The panel includes Amitabh Kant, the force behind the Incredible India campaign and one of the country’s most influential reformers; Praveen Someshwar, CEO of Diageo India; Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of Omnicom Advertising India; strategists and commentators Suhel Seth and Santosh Desai; Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India; Anil Viswanathan, Vice President of Marketing for Mondelez North and Western Europe; Shantanu Deshpande, co-founder of Bombay Shaving Company; Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund; and Raja Rajamannar, Senior Fellow at Mastercard and a global voice on the intersection of marketing, technology and business transformation.

Together, the jury reflects the reality that creativity today is evaluated through multiple lenses—cultural relevance, commercial impact, technological innovation and long-term brand value.

Creativity in an AI- and Tech-Powered Age

The deadline extension also acknowledges the changing nature of creative work itself. In an AI-enabled world, creativity is no longer defined solely by execution or originality, but by how intelligently technology is deployed in service of insight, storytelling and human connection. From hyper-personalised campaigns to immersive experiences and platform-native ideas, the best work today blends imagination with intelligence.

At the same time, the stakes for brands have risen. Consumers are more discerning, public response is immediate, and cultural missteps travel as fast as breakthroughs. Creativity must therefore balance speed with sensitivity, experimentation with responsibility.

The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity seek to recognise work that succeeds within these tensions—ideas that use technology as a creative multiplier rather than a shortcut, and that understand context as deeply as craft.

A Final Call to Enter

With the deadline now extended to February 15, Storyboard18 is inviting agencies, brands, studios and creators across the ecosystem to submit work that defined their year. This extension offers a final opportunity to be part of the inaugural edition of an awards platform positioned to set a new benchmark for modern creative excellence.

In an era where creativity sits at the heart of business growth, cultural relevance and competitive advantage, the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity aim to spotlight the work—and the thinking—that will shape what comes next.

Entries close February 15. This is the moment to put your best work forward.

