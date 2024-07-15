GCPL looks for advertising opportunities in gaming and esports IPs | Prasar Bharati invites applications for allotment of vacant DD Free Dish

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

GCPL looks at gaming and esports IPs for advertising opportunities: EXCLUSIVE

In the recent past, very few legacy brands have ventured into the gaming and esports space in India. With the increasing popularity and user base of gaming and esports IPs, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is now planning to invest in gaming and esports soon. Philips, TVS, Airtel, and Coca-Cola have shown eager interest in gaming and esports IPs in India. Additionally, GCPL is ramping up investments in recently acquired Raymond Consumer Care Limited (RCCL) products like Park Avenue and Kamasutra deodorants.

During the launch of India’s first indigenous mosquito repellent molecule, Renofluthrin based product - GoodKnight Vaporizer, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer of GCPL, spoke to Storyboard18 about the brand's plan to invest in gaming and esports as a segment and GCPL’s marketing and advertising strategy for recently acquired RCCL products.

Prasar Bharati invites applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish

Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish. The allotment period is from July 24, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

The application are invited through the 79th e-auction process, which will tentatively be held on July 16th.

The e-auction will be conducted in accordance with 'E-auction Methodology' for the allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 23, 2023 and subsequent amendment on December 13, 2023 which are available on pubcaster's website. Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would be allowed to participate in the e-auction.

Advertising codes for linear, on-demand broadcasters to vary under new draft Broadcasting Services Bill

In its meeting with the streaming service providers and broadcasters on July 9, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) announced that it has added new provisions to the Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill.

The meeting was held to discuss the Bill's purview concerning social media news content and other concerns raised by the stakeholders in the past.

Acknowledging the impact of the inclusion of OTT and digital news services in the Bill, the Ministry shared with the stakeholders that it has added a new provision that grants the central government power to direct any internet service provider or social media company to take appropriate action for implementation of the Bill.

Meghalaya's Bah Paul on carving space for the state's OTT platform Hello Meghalaya amidst streaming giants

Meghalaya has introduced a new Over-the-Top (OTT) platform designed to support and showcase the state's creative talent. The platform aims to promote local culture, languages, and artistic expression.

In a conversation with Storyboard18, Hon’ble Minister of Department of Tourism and Department of Arts & Culture, Government of Meghalaya, Bah Paul Lyngdoh discusses how Hello Meghalaya will carve out its niche and ensure discoverability for local content creators, ensuring accessibility for audiences who may not speak the local languages featured on the platform, and more.

Govt proposes amendment in Packaged Commodities rules to make all information declaration mandatory

Keeping in view of the growing ambit of the market including both offline and online platforms, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India is considering an amendment in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 to establish uniformity for packaged commodities.

The revised provision will help in establishing uniform standards/ requirements for packaged commodities, promoting consistency and fairness across different brands and products and will help consumers in making informed choices based on complete information. The Department has invited comments from stakeholders within 15 days, up to July 29, 2024.