By  Storyboard18Jun 30, 2025 5:24 PM
Meta mandates SEBI ad verification | HUL boosts influencer marketing spend | ITC cuts ad spends
For advertisers not directly regulated by SEBI such as financial educators, content creators or trainers, Meta has introduced alternate verification methods, including the submission of government IDs or business documents.

Meta cracks down on finfluencer fraud with mandatory SEBI verification for investment ads

Starting July 31, advertisers promoting securities and investment content on Meta platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, must submit valid SEBI registration details for verification.

HUL hikes influencer spends by 40%, ropes in 12,000 creators in FY25

HUL has over 12,000 influencers with whom the company collaborates with its 50-plus brands across 15 categories. Last year, the company had a roster of 700 influencers.

FMCG major ITC cuts ad spend to Rs 1,331 crore in FY25

ITC is boosting its FMCG portfolio by fortifying core brands. The company is also leveraging the premiumization of products for brand building.

Warrants worth ₹2,237 Cr: Why proxy advisors are saying ‘No’ to Zee’s promoter deal

The proposed issue, if approved, would shoot up the promoter group’s shareholding from a modest 3.99% to a commanding 18.39%.

Gaming is India’s newest storytelling language: dynamic, interactive, and immersive: MoS I&B Dr L Murugan at Storyboard18 DES 2025

With over 500 million players, India’s gaming industry ranks among the most vibrant in the world, according to Murugan. He was speaking at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025.

