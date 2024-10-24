India will be an intelligence market: RIL's Mukesh Ambani | I&B Ministry 'suspends' work on draft Broadcasting Bill

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

India will be an intelligence market, RIL's Mukesh Ambani tells NVIDIA's Jensen Huang after striking AI partnership

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani joins Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang for fireside session as part of the Nvidia AI Summit India at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre today. The fireside session will see the discussion around AI’s pivotal role in reshaping industries and how India is emerging as a global AI leader.

During the AGM earlier in August, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani's address to shareholders reflected the conglomerate's growing emphasis on advanced technology and innovation. Ambani's made more than 50 references to artificial intelligence (AI) as he laid out an ambitious blueprint of deeptech moves to transform the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on October 24 said Reliance Industries and Nvidia are partnering to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India. The announcement was made at the $3 trillion semiconductor giant, Nvidia's AI Summit in Mumbai where Huang also spoke to Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries in a special fireside chat.

The conversation started with the RIL chairman commenting on what Huang said earlier in the day about naming the company Nvidia, a name Huang always thought of as "mystical".

Ambani shared his version of what semiconductor giant NVIDIA means to him, and told Huang that the company's name resonates with 'vidya', which means knowledge in Sanskrit. He said it also reflects the efforts towards a new 'age of intelligence'.

I&B Ministry 'suspends' work on draft Broadcasting Bill

According to the highly placed sources, the rework on the second draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, has been suspended.

Not only has the review of the second draft been suspended but the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has not held or planning to conduct stakeholder consultation in the near future, it was told to Storyboard18.

The development holds significance because in August, the Ministry publicly announced plans to publish the fresh draft after a detailed consultations, soon.

IESF, SOGF bet big in India, proposes to establish self-regulatory esports body

In a significant move to boost esports in India, the International Esports Federation (IESF) and the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) met with Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), to discuss a regulatory policy framework for esports and gaming in the country. Both organizations expressed their willingness to cooperate in establishing a self-regulatory body for the esports and gaming industry.

The IESF, which includes 146 member countries, including India in collaboration with SOGF will host the International Esports Masters in India, scheduled for March 2025.

Colgate's ad spending up by 17.8% in Q2 FY25, net profit jumps to Rs 395 crore

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited announced its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The oral hygiene care company increased its advertising spend by 17.8% between July and September quarter FY2025.

The company spent Rs 242.72 in advertising in the second quarter of FY2025 compared to Rs 206 crore in the corresponding quarter last year with increased support behind both brand and category development actions. At the same time, the company increased its investment in delivering perceivably superior products to consumers.