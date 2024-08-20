India's most inspirational brand and business leaders to gather to 'share their spotlight'

The first chapter of the one-of-a-kind Share The Spotlight initiative by Storyboard18 - Network18 Group took place in Mumbai earlier this year. The event saw the coming together of Indian business and brand leaders, giving them an opportunity to share their spotlight with women in their ecosystems who have charted their own paths and have inspiring stories to tell.

After a blockbuster start in the financial capital, we are bringing this unique platform to the innovation capital of India - Bengaluru. Industry leaders will gather to illuminate the lesser-known stories of women, their challenges and triumphs. The evening will provide a rare insight into the power of sharing and learning from the experiences of others.

The Mumbai edition saw a diverse group of women and men share their unique views on successes and setbacks, overcoming the daily odds to achieve and stay true to their potential, empowering others along the way. The women who signed up to share their spotlight included Neelu Khatri, co-founder and SVP International of Akasa Air; VISA’s marketing chief Sujatha Kumar; Naiyya Saggi, co-founder Good Glamm Group and CEO, Good Community; Priya Agarwal Hebbar, chairperson, Hindustan Zinc; influencer Neha Nagar and Indian musician Dhvani Bhanushali; yogini and runner Ankita Konwar; Ritu Mittal, head of marketing and digital consumer health at Bayer; Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan of Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust; Open Secret’s founder Ahana Gautam; Hero MotoCorp’s Pallavi Singh; and Suta's co-founder Sujata Biswas, among others.

Taking it up several notches, the Bengaluru edition of Share The Spotlight will provide a truly unique view of how some of the country's finest brand and business leaders fuel growth by empowering others.

The conversations at the Share The Spotlight - Bengaluru Chapter will be led by Suparna Mitra, CEO of the watches and wearables division of Titan; Hemant Malik, Chief Executive Officer - Foods Business, ITC Ltd; and Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. These leaders will be joined by the women they want to share their stage with, shining a light on their stories and journeys.

From legacy organizations to startups, leaders across a spectrum of companies and industries will gather at the Storyboard18 - Share The Spotlight Bengaluru edition on August 30, to soak in and learn from inspirational narratives and to help spark a chain a generosity. And that is what makes Share The Spotlight truly exceptional.

More about Share The Spotlight

As India continues to witness a remarkable rise in the influence, achievements, and empowerment of women across diverse domains, it becomes imperative to carry the momentum forward and celebrate the inspirational women around us.

We, at Storyboard18 - Network18 Group, have brought forward a one-of-a-kind initiative - 'Share The Spotlight' which endeavors to encourage leaders to share their spotlight and amplify the voices and lesser-known stories of women sparking change every day.

Share The Spotlight is designed to showcase the diverse experiences and achievements of women from all walks of life as STS evenings illuminate the power of sharing experiences.

The initiative calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.