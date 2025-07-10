Probo on ED raids | ED books 29 celebs for endorsing betting apps | WPP taps Microsoft's Cindy Rose as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
We are an innovative skill-based platform: Probo on ED raids
Describing itself as “India’s leading information marketplace,” Probo positions its platform as a skill-based opinion-trading product aimed at democratizing access to wealth creation for over 4.2 crore users.
Karnataka’s draft gaming law sparks concerns over licensing, ISP, and payment mandates
Industry experts and legal voices are urging the need for a unified central regulatory framework for online gaming, warning that state-level laws like Karnataka’s draft bill risk creating fragmentation, compliance burdens, and enforcement challenges.
ED books 29 celebrities for endorsing betting apps
The financial crimes agency has launched a money laundering probe into nearly 30 celebrities for promoting illegal online betting platforms, intensifying scrutiny of influencer-backed gambling ads.
“Pulled the trigger” to shaking hands: Decades after Ratan Tata’s exit, Mamata Banerjee meets Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran
Mamata Banerjee met Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in West Bengal, nearly 20 years after Ratan Tata’s Singur exit, to explore fresh investments.
Microsoft's Cindy Rose to succeed Mark Read as WPP CEO
Cindy Rose has been appointed as WPP’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 1, 2025. The Microsoft exec succeeds Mark Read who will step down as CEO on the same date. Read will continue to work with Rose to support the transition until the end of the year.
