Air India pledges cooperation as probe report of the deadly Ahmedabad crash emerges

Air India said it is fully cooperating with regulators after a preliminary report revealed a catastrophic power loss led to last month’s deadly AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

By  Storyboard18Jul 12, 2025 8:36 AM
Air India said on Saturday that it is fully cooperating with investigators and regulatory authorities following the release of a preliminary report into last month’s deadly crash of Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad.

“We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) today, 12 July 2025,” the airline said in a statement on the social platform X. “Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses.”

The airline added, “Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.”

On June 12, Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing more than 270 people, including several international passengers and students living in a college hostel. Only one person survived.

According to the AAIB’s findings, the aircraft experienced a catastrophic loss of power moments after becoming airborne. Both engines reportedly shut down within 32 seconds of takeoff after the engine fuel control switches were inadvertently turned off, cutting off the fuel supply and leading to an unrecoverable stall.

The investigation includes participation from international experts, including representatives from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, Boeing, General Electric, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Investigators from the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Canada are also involved, as citizens from these countries were among the victims.


First Published on Jul 12, 2025 8:34 AM

