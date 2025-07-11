            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • huls-ritesh-tiwari-to-take-up-global-role-icc-test-chionship-2025-sees-71-drop-in-advertisers-analysts-bet-on-priya-nair-74132

HUL's Ritesh Tiwari to take up global role | ICC test championship 2025 sees 71% drop in advertisers | Analysts bet on Priya Nair

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 6:34 PM
HUL's Ritesh Tiwari to take up global role | ICC test championship 2025 sees 71% drop in advertisers | Analysts bet on Priya Nair
Ritesh Tiwari is expected to step down as Hindustan Unilever's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari likely to take up global role

The development comes shortly after HUL announced the resignation of its CEO, Rohit Jawa, marking one of the shortest tenures for the company’s top post in recent history. Jawa is set to be succeeded by Priya Nair, who will take over as Managing Director and CEO.

From 49 to 14, ICC test championship 2025 sees 71% drop in advertisers: TAM

There is a 71% decline in advertisers and 80% drop in brands. As per the data, there 44 categories, 49 advertisers and 70 brands in ICC TC 2023 against 13 categories, 14 advertiser and 14 brands in ICC TC 2025.

Analysts bet on continuity and consumer focus with Priya Nair at HUL

Nair’s elevation is seen not just as a milestone for gender diversity in Indian corporate leadership, but also as a strategic turning point for HUL, which has underperformed peers in recent years amid rising competition and changing consumer preferences.

Influencer content holds 2.2 higher attention than average digital ads: Kantar

The average skip time for branded content in ads is 7.9 seconds while for influencer content, it is 17.8 seconds. Additionally, the average time viewers spend watching influencer content in ads is 1.4 times higher than other digital ads in India, according to a Kantar report.

From a Garage in Indore to Harvard: MS Dhoni-endorsed incense brand becomes Harvard case study

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has been recognized for transforming a traditional, family-run incense business into a Rs 1,000 crore fragrance giant.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2025 6:34 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Who is Priya Nair - the first-ever female CEO and MD of HUL?

Who is Priya Nair - the first-ever female CEO and MD of HUL?

Special Coverage

Probo on ED raids | ED books 29 celebs for endorsing betting apps | WPP taps Microsoft's Cindy Rose as CEO

Probo on ED raids | ED books 29 celebs for endorsing betting apps | WPP taps Microsoft's Cindy Rose as CEO

How it Works

India's quick commerce market to clock Rs 2 lakh crore in 3 years: CareEdge report

India's quick commerce market to clock Rs 2 lakh crore in 3 years: CareEdge report

Special Coverage

Brands eye microdramas | Maran family truce at Sun TV? | IPL piracy | Betting crackdown | Apple’s new Indian-origin COO

Brands eye microdramas | Maran family truce at Sun TV? | IPL piracy | Betting crackdown | Apple’s new Indian-origin COO

Special Coverage

Aviation regulatory body assures curb on 'arbitrary' airfare hikes

Aviation regulatory body assures curb on 'arbitrary' airfare hikes

Special Coverage

Karnataka HC stalls chargesheet in Chinnaswamy stampede case, offers interim relief to RCB, KSCA officials

Karnataka HC stalls chargesheet in Chinnaswamy stampede case, offers interim relief to RCB, KSCA officials

Special Coverage

Prime Video’s Multi-Tier Maze | K'taka to table Bill banning online gaming | TNRERA crackdown on misleading real estate ads

Prime Video’s Multi-Tier Maze | K'taka to table Bill banning online gaming | TNRERA crackdown on misleading real estate ads