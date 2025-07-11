HUL's Ritesh Tiwari to take up global role | ICC test championship 2025 sees 71% drop in advertisers | Analysts bet on Priya Nair

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari likely to take up global role

The development comes shortly after HUL announced the resignation of its CEO, Rohit Jawa, marking one of the shortest tenures for the company’s top post in recent history. Jawa is set to be succeeded by Priya Nair, who will take over as Managing Director and CEO.

From 49 to 14, ICC test championship 2025 sees 71% drop in advertisers: TAM

There is a 71% decline in advertisers and 80% drop in brands. As per the data, there 44 categories, 49 advertisers and 70 brands in ICC TC 2023 against 13 categories, 14 advertiser and 14 brands in ICC TC 2025.

Analysts bet on continuity and consumer focus with Priya Nair at HUL

Nair’s elevation is seen not just as a milestone for gender diversity in Indian corporate leadership, but also as a strategic turning point for HUL, which has underperformed peers in recent years amid rising competition and changing consumer preferences.

Influencer content holds 2.2 higher attention than average digital ads: Kantar

The average skip time for branded content in ads is 7.9 seconds while for influencer content, it is 17.8 seconds. Additionally, the average time viewers spend watching influencer content in ads is 1.4 times higher than other digital ads in India, according to a Kantar report.

From a Garage in Indore to Harvard: MS Dhoni-endorsed incense brand becomes Harvard case study