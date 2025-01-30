India’s Q-Comm players take on Big Tech | Prayagraj station key spot for brands | Budget expectations

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Q-Commerce DSPs to dent big tech's ad revenue in India

The rise of Quick Commerce (Q-commerce) platforms in India has opened up new opportunities for monetization, including entry into the AdTech space. Experts suggest that Q-commerce apps like Swiggy and Zepto are already moving toward building their own Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs). Q-commerce ad revenues are expected to grow threefold year over year.

According to experts, the advertising revenue generated by Q-commerce platforms is currently estimated at approximately ₹3,000 crore and is projected to exceed ₹5,000 crore by the end of 2025. In contrast, leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart collectively reported advertising revenue of over ₹11,500 crore in the fiscal year 2023–24.

Prayagraj Junction becomes key spot for brands and advertisers

The Maha Kumbh has long been recognized as the largest spiritual gathering in the world. Yet, beyond its religious significance, the event has increasingly become a prime opportunity for major corporations seeking to enhance their brand visibility. This year, an especially notable surge in participation is coming from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, alongside fintech companies, who have seized the occasion to promote their products and services.

Auto sector seeks GST revision, inclusive schemes for EVs, bold incentives from Union Budget 2025

Considered the world’s third-largest automobile market, the Indian auto market is valued at more than USD 116.86 billion, with a strong position in the heavy vehicle category. The market is soon to hit the milestone, with projections indicating that it will reach USD 300 billion by 2026. This growth is fueled by various factors including rising income levels, urbanisation, and a burgeoning middle class with increasing purchasing power.

The industry experts, however, warn that focused efforts must be made to establish a conducive environment for the automotive sector in order to draw in additional global investments in supporting domestic production and guarantee the sector's continued growth.

SEBI cracks down on 'Finfluencers' with new rules on stock market education

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken a significant step to curb the activities of unregistered stock-market influencers, commonly known as 'finfluencers.' In a circular issued late on January 29, 2025, SEBI clarified that individuals offering stock market education can no longer use live market prices in their teachings. Instead, they must operate with a three-month delay in pricing data, effectively ending the practice of offering real-time stock tips and trading advice.

This move is expected to put an end to the thriving but controversial business of finfluencers who have often operated under the guise of stock-market education while engaging in illegal investment advisory activities without the necessary SEBI registration.

Tata-owned Voltas's MD & CEO Pradeep Bakshi steps down

On January 29, Tata owned Voltas, a home appliances company, announced that its managing director and chief executive officer Pradeep Bakshi will be stepping down post the completion of his term in August, highlighted an ET report.

Mukundan Menon, the executive director and head - room air conditioners business, will succeed Bakshi. From April, Menon will be the MD designate, and by September, as reported, will be the MD.