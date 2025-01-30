Prayagraj Junction becomes key spot for brands and advertisers

The Maha Kumbh has long been recognized as the largest spiritual gathering in the world. Yet, beyond its religious significance, the event has increasingly become a prime opportunity for major corporations seeking to enhance their brand visibility. This year, an especially notable surge in participation is coming from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, alongside fintech companies, who have seized the occasion to promote their products and services.

Rajesh Radhakrishnan, co-founder of Vritti Mindwave Media, observed that the BFSI sector has come to the forefront of marketing efforts at the event. Heavyweights such as State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Maharashtra, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), DSP Mutual Fund, and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) have all ramped up their presence. Alongside these established institutions, digital-first players like Paytm and PhonePe have also boosted their advertising efforts three-fold compared to previous iterations of the Kumbh.

One notable focal point of this advertising push has been the Prayagraj railway station, where banks and fintech companies have used high-profile LED displays to reach pilgrims with crucial messages about digital fraud prevention, mobile banking, and available financial products.

Sri Garima Publicity Private Limited, which manages the advertising space, reports that some brands are spending upwards of Rs1.5 lakh to Rs2 lakh for a single spot on the LED screens. The station has become a critical site for these advertisements, with companies such as AMFI and Paytm showcasing their digital initiatives to the vast number of devotees passing through.

Navneet Munot, Chairman of AMFI, remarked on the significance of the event for his sector: "We are committed to empowering individuals with financial literacy. Our participation in Maha Kumbh is a meaningful step toward merging the essence of tradition with the opportunities of financial inclusion. Just as Kumbh symbolizes the confluence of culture and spirituality, mutual funds represent the confluence of faith and discipline — especially SIPs, which enable individuals and families to achieve their financial aspirations. We are honoured to bring this message to one of the world’s most iconic gatherings."

The railway station has become a critical nexus for reaching pilgrims, especially as train travel has surged in popularity due to the soaring cost of air travel. According to industry sources, the steep rise in airfares has prompted many attendees to opt for trains, further enhancing the relevance of the station as an advertising venue.

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, noted that flight bookings to Prayagraj have risen by a staggering 162% year-over-year, with some routes seeing airfares spike as much as 498%. While the aviation sector grapples with rising costs, the demand for rail services has also surged, with over 15,000 downloads of the Kumbh Rail Seva mobile app and more than 110,000 visitors to the corresponding website. To accommodate the influx of pilgrims, Indian Railways has responded by increasing train services, operating 360 trains—including 190 special trains—on the significant day of Mauni Amavasya (January 29).

In addition to advertising, financial institutions have expanded their roles by supporting the event's infrastructure. Banks have contributed to the establishment of Lost & Found centers, changing rooms, and the installation of ATMs, particularly in rural outreach areas. The economic footprint of the event could reach a staggering Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore, according to Pittie.