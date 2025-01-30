Tata-owned Voltas's MD & CEO Pradeep Bakshi steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
On January 29, Tata owned Voltas, a home appliances company, announced that its managing director and chief executive officer Pradeep Bakshi will be stepping down post the completion of his term in August, highlighted an ET report.
Mukundan Menon, the executive director and head - room air conditioners business, will succeed Bakshi. From April, Menon will be the MD designate, and by September, as reported, will be the MD.
Bakshi, who has been with the company for over two decades, has three decades of experience in the consumer durable industry. He has been named the Appliances Man of the Year 2013, and has also received the President’s award for Energy Conservation, amongst many other awards and accolades.