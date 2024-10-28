Shashwat Sharma to be Bharti Airtel’s MD & CEO | Srividya Srinivasan to take charge as CFO for Gillette India

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Shashwat Sharma to be Bharti Airtel’s MD & CEO; Gopal Vittal to move into exec vice chairman role

On January 1, 2026, Gopal Vittal will move into the role of Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd. Shashwat Sharma currently Chief Operation Officer, will be appointed MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd on January 1, 2026. In preparation for this role, he is being appointed CEO designate of the Company.

As the CEO designate, Sharma will be responsible for the entire end-to-end consumer business. Vittal will be responsible for mentoring and grooming Sharma to take over as MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd. Gopal will start to spend time between Delhi and Bangalore. He will continue to travel extensively to ensure a structured transition and provide leadership and oversight across the group including overseas operations.

EXCLUSIVE: MIB refers D2M broadcasting proposal to committee of secretaries

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has referred the Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting proposal to a committee of secretaries. According to sources, this committee includes representatives from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Space (DoS), and MIB. Initially, the D2M broadcasting proposal was intended to go directly to the cabinet.

Direct-to-Mobile is a broadcasting technology that enables users to receive multimedia content on their phones without an internet connection, similar to FM radio, where signals are transmitted and received by a device’s receiver. The government plans to roll-out D2M nationwide especially in tier II and III cities.

Gautam Kamath to transition to Global Corporate Strategy role at P&G

Gillette India has announced that Gautam Kamath, Director and Chief Financial Officer has tendered his resignation. As per the company, it will be effective close of business hours of October 31, 2024.

Additionally, Kamath will be moving onwards to a new assignment as Vice President - Corporate Strategy in the P&G Global Headquarter in the U.S.. The new role will be effective from November 1, 2024.

Srividya Srinivasan to take charge as CFO for Gillette India

Gillette India has appointed Srividya Srinivasan as Chief Financial Officer of the company along with the charge of Additional (Executive) Director. As per the company, the appointment will be effective from November 1, 2024. Srinivasan will hold office as Additional Director up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company made this announcement today in their board meeting. However, the appointment is subject to allotment of Director Identification Number by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

FSSAI takes pro-active, industry-centred approach: Nestle

In a marked shift from its earlier approach, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has evolved into a more proactive and industry-centred regulator over the past decade, Nestle India Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan told PTI.

Reflecting on the transformation, Narayanan praised the food safety body's faster responses and enhanced transparency, calling it a "dramatic change in tone and tenor."

The comments were made during a media roundtable where Narayanan emphasized the significant strides taken by FSSAI since the Maggi noodles controversy in 2015.