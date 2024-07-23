            
      Union Budget 2024 announcements | TRAI must pivot to market-led regulation for broadcasting sector

      By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2024 5:02 PM
      FM Sitharaman on Tuesday presented first budget of Modi govt 3.0. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Union Budget 2024- A big positive for consumer and retail sector

      A significant push has been given to consumption through increased focus and outlay for agriculture reforms, employment generation, capex on infrastructure, urban housing.

      FM Sitharaman announces three schemes to boost employment

      FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced three schemes for employment-linked incentives as part of the Prime Minister's package today.

      The FM said the scheme would be based on the enrolment of the EPFO and focus on recognition of the "first-time employees".

      Finance Minister abolishes angel tax to boost startup investments

      In a move to encourage more startup investments in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on July 23 that the angel tax will be abolished for all classes of investors in the Budget 2024.

      Govt to boost tourism, major focus on Bihar and Odisha

      FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University.

      Bengaluru emerges as country's 'talent positive' location amidst job reservation bill fiasco

      New Delhi is losing most of its talent to Bengaluru and Mumbai. On average 3,800 working professionals from Delhi moved to Bengaluru for jobs and 3,800 individuals moved to Mumbai in the past 12 months.

      TRAI must pivot to market-led regulation for broadcasting sector

      India's broadcasting industry suffers from overregulation. Embracing market forces is imperative for sustaining its growth.

      First Published on Jul 23, 2024 5:02 PM

