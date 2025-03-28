WPP's Daniel Hulme on how AI Agents are the future of marketing

At Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit, Daniel Hulme, CEO ,SATALIA and Chief AI Officer at WPP stated, "Companies don’t have insight problems—they have decision problems. Automation is useful—but by definition, it's stupid. It does the same thing over and over and expects different outcomes. That’s not intelligence.” This was during a discussion on "Rethinking AI and its impact on business and humanity."

“Benchmarking machines against humans is silly. Using humans as the pinnacle of intelligence is not sensible. Even professors can’t solve a media plan,” added Hulme.

On AI’s role in business, Hulme argued, “Don’t obsess over definitions. Focus on applications. The battleground isn’t generic content. It’s brand-specific, production-grade content. You’re not going to create a prompt accurate enough to make a perfect ad. You might have an AI on your phone—that’s not a co-pilot. That’s a digital you.”

“You’re building a digital twin, whether you realize it or not. The next challenge for marketing isn’t just reaching humans—it’s reaching AI agents,” Hulme observed.

On Machine Learning and Optimization, Hulme said, “The power of machine learning isn’t just prediction—it’s explaining predictions.”

“Anything more than seven variables? Don’t use a human,” he suggested.

“If you choose the wrong algorithm, it could take longer than the age of the universe. If you choose the right one, it takes milliseconds.”

While discussing AI ethics and risks, he made the case that, “There’s no such thing as AI ethics. Humans have intent—AIs don’t. It's the human intent that needs scrutiny. If your AI goes too right, it could create a world of selling to clones of yourself—amplifying bias and social bubbles. You need to ask: what happens if my AI succeeds too well?”

Hulme revealed that the CEO of WPP was cloned last year. Someone tried to commit fraud using his digital twin.

He also unpacked how algorithms can help us halve global energy usage while maintaining abundance. "Some scientists believe the first person who won’t have to die is already alive today. We’re now working on machine consciousness—because this future is coming faster than we thought. When superintelligence arrives, look busy, be kind, and maybe it’ll go off to a different dimension.”

On Talent and Leadership, Hulme's tohughts were that, "Data makes AI smart. Talent makes it work. Leadership makes it scale.You won’t beat your competitors without differentiated AI talent. Leadership isn’t a title. It’s knowing where to place the right bets in a world transformed by AI.”

More about the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit

The Global Pioneers Summit is a celebration and exploration of the transformative potential of creativity, empowering individuals and businesses to think differently, act boldly, and craft a future that resonates with purpose and vision. Creativity is not just about artistic expression — it is a force for solving real-world problems, innovating products, and creating connections in ways that traditional methods cannot. And there are pioneers behind this shift, who have dared to think different.

The Global Pioneers Summit stands as a premier celebration of the visionary forces propelling businesses forward, spotlighting the global brands emerging from India — an ever-growing hub of creativity and innovation on the world stage.

From groundbreaking innovations to impactful storytelling, key decision-makers and innovators from business, marketing, advertising, tech, and academia exchange insights, build connections, and draw inspiration from some of the most compelling work driving industries forward globally.