Largest employer in the world is inefficiency; AI is eliminating that rapidly: CRED's Kunal Shah

At Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit, Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED confessed that he thinks "the advantage of being dumb in life is that you have unlimited questions. And when you have unlimited questions about things you don’t understand, AI becomes magical. For people like me, who are clueless about many things, AI lets us explore, stay curious, and learn—without the fear of expertise being challenged."

"Ironically, many experts are in denial of AI. But people like me, who never claimed to be experts, are embracing it. It’s a great time—we’re all leveling up in different ways. Personally, I ask around 100 questions a day. AI just fuels that curiosity," Shah admitted.

Shah believes in the age of AI, Some of the writers are already like mental math prodigies. However, he thinks "we’ll see more hybrids—creative people who use AI to amplify their thinking. If you’re truly creative, AI is a catalyst. It gives you feedback, prompts, and new dimensions to explore. But, those who pretend to be creative, using formulas to survive, will struggle. AI will expose them."

On whether mediocrity has been democratized, Shah reflected, "I define originality as a curious person’s ability to connect dots—more dots, across a wider, deeper spectrum than most people. No one is born original. They just explore more.AI increases the efficiency of collecting dots. So people who connect them well will thrive. But it’s overwhelming. You realize how little you know, and you must level up constantly. The world is leveling up fast."

"Earlier, you needed a good agency to make a decent print ad. Today, an intern with AI can do 80–85% of that job. And soon we’ll have tools to audit creativity, filter bad work, and help us develop better taste," he added.

While discussing iconic campaigns, he shared, "Back when I grew up, iconic ads stood out because we weren’t overwhelmed with short videos. Now, everything is a short video. Ads, reels, YouTube—hours of content consumed daily. Our memory for standout moments has shrunk. Younger people today are perpetually bored. They've seen it all. Their threshold for emotion is extremely high. For example, a 5-year-old can laugh at the same cartoon again and again because they don’t pattern recognize yet. But older audiences have been exposed to every kind of content—Korean shows, global memes, formats, themes."

The challenge today is in surprising the audience, Shah points out. "At CRED, we deliberately didn’t follow the ad formula. People didn’t even know what CRED did initially—and that confusion sparked conversations. CMOs were discussing us in their WhatsApp groups. That was success."

"Every household now has a Chief Technology Officer between the ages of 10 and 18. They’re becoming the Chief Procurement Officers too. They onboarded you to quick commerce, vaccine apps, movie trailers. Businesses will soon cater to them. Their tastes, expectations, and boredom thresholds are unlike anything we’ve seen," he observed.

On personalization, Shah noted that while many tech companies try to solve for the masses, in India, 20–30 million customers drive 70–80% of consumption. Whether it's e-commerce, food delivery, or financial products, a relatively small group dominates.

"AI will increase this disparity. The top 30 million will behave like global citizens. Their content preferences are already aligned globally. They're watching the same Netflix shows as US audiences. This opens up exciting possibilities—we can build Indian brands that sell to global markets. But engaging these consumers is getting harder. They have access to everything."

In the recent future, ads as we know them may vanish, believes Shah. "Imagine a tool that mutes ads during IPL matches and plays music instead—then resumes the match. That’s 15 minutes away from becoming mainstream. TVs will soon come with this built-in. Or imagine AI agents doing your shopping without seeing a single ad—they're instructed to buy specific brands and ignore the rest. That changes everything."

"We may not need ads in the future," observed Shah.

"The pace of tech is outstripping our ability to keep up. We’re moving from ChatGPT to generative images to AI agents—fast. The biggest disruption will be how humans adapt. High-commitment actions—like having kids—might decline. People may choose perpetual excitement over long-term responsibility."

"The largest employer in the world is inefficiency. And AI is eliminating that—rapidly. Most people aren’t built to constantly re-learn and re-adapt. But some are. Some thrive in chaos and change. We’ll have to choose which type of person we want to be," Shah stated.

