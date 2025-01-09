Breaking: Prasar Bharati's DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slot auction to start from Feb 10

Prasar Bharati has announced the dates of MPEG-2 e-auction slots for DD Free Dish. The pubcaster will accept filings from broadcasters till 4 February and the auction will be conducted on 10 February. Additionally, the auction date for MPEG-4 slots meant for HD channels is likely to be announced soon.

Storyboard18 had first reported about Prasar Bharati's revised e-auction policy for DD Free Dish slots. Now High Definition (HD) channels can participate in the bidding process. The reserve price for e-auction of MPEG-4 slots for private HD channels is Rs 80 Lakhs with second slot at increment of Rs 1 Lakh for second slot. Slots for MPEG-4 will be equivalent to 40 SD as compared to 11-12 slots earlier.

Prasar Bharati had introduced ‘e-Auction Methodology for Allotment of Slots on DD Free Dish Platform 2025, according to which the participation fee for MPEG-2 slots is Rs 1.50 crore while of MPEG-4 slots is Rs 3 Lakhs. International Public Broadcasters permitted under relevant guidelines are also eligible to participate in e-auction. The pubcaster has categorized TV channels in different buckets listed below:

Bucket A+ for GEC (Hindi/Urdu) channels.

Bucket A for Movies (Hindi/Urdu) channels.

Bucket B for Music, Sports, Bhojpuri channels and remaining genres of Hindi and Urdu.

Bucket C for News and Current Affairs.

Bucket D for Devotional and all genres of Marathi and Punjabi channels, News and Current Affairs (English) channels and yet to be launched/re-launched channels in 8 languages as mentioned in schedule 8 of the constitution of India.

Bucket R for all channels of regional languages and channels in operation and available in the concerned language on the date of issue of notification for e-auction on at least one private DTH platform/ DD Free Dish or at least one registered MSO.

The reserve price for MPEG-2 slots for the commencement of e-auction for different buckets shall be:

While for remaining rounds the starting price would be:

The eligibility criteria for channel providers participating in e-auction includes only satellite TV channels permitted/ licensed by the MIB for downlinking/distribution in India under relevant guidelines eligible for placement on DD Free Dish.