AI-generated fake sports news poses growing risk to teams, players and fans: Study

Artificial intelligence-generated misinformation is rapidly becoming a serious threat to global sports ecosystems, with teams, athletes and fans increasingly targeted by fabricated content that looks convincingly real, according to a new study by AI risk management firm Alethea.

The report highlights how false statements, fake announcements and invented controversies attributed to well-known athletes have spread widely online, often gaining traction before being debunked. In recent cases, prominent NFL players were forced to publicly deny viral posts that falsely linked them to political commentary or inflammatory remarks they never made.

Alethea’s research shows that advances in generative AI have dramatically lowered the barrier to producing high-volume, highly realistic fake content. Unlike earlier misinformation efforts that relied on manual repetition, today’s AI-powered networks can rapidly impersonate teams, leagues and players, complete with images, branding and emotionally charged narratives designed to trigger engagement.

The study warns that the consequences extend beyond reputational damage. Fake sports content can divert advertising revenue away from legitimate media outlets, distort audience metrics and, in some cases, pose financial risks to fans through phishing links and malicious redirects embedded in deceptive posts. There are also concerns that fabricated news could be exploited to influence sports betting behaviour.

Investigators at Alethea identified patterns that suggest automated systems are behind many of these operations, including contradictory announcements involving the same player or coach being linked to multiple teams simultaneously. Such inconsistencies are often a tell-tale sign of AI-generated campaigns rather than genuine reporting.

The misinformation follows a familiar formula: invented game updates, fictional feuds, fabricated scandals and politicised quotes falsely attributed to star athletes. While the examples cited span American football, similar tactics have been detected across basketball, baseball, motorsport, ice hockey and professional tennis.

The report also flags a broader societal risk. Sport remains one of the few cultural arenas with mass emotional reach, making it an attractive target for influence operations seeking to provoke outrage, deepen divisions or manipulate public opinion. Previous investigations have shown how sports-related debates have been leveraged in the past to inflame political and social tensions.

Alethea has urged sports organisations to treat digital misinformation as a strategic risk rather than a communications nuisance. The firm recommends closer coordination between communications, legal and security teams, along with stronger monitoring of online impersonation and clearer guidance for fans on how to verify information.

For audiences, the advice is straightforward: rely on official team and league channels for breaking news, avoid engaging with suspicious links, and be cautious of content designed primarily to provoke anger or shock. As AI-generated deception becomes harder to spot, vigilance, the report concludes, is becoming essential for protecting both the integrity of sport and the trust of its fans.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 10:00 AM