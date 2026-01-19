Bengaluru Metro fares set to rise again, travel likely to cost nearly double Delhi Metro

Commuters argued that metro rail services are meant to remain affordable and inclusive, particularly for office-goers who depend on them to navigate Bengaluru’s congested roads.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is likely to become nearly twice as expensive as the Delhi Metro after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited considers a fresh fare increase of around 5% from February, a move that has triggered widespread commuter anger and renewed debate around the affordability of public transport in the city, as per a Moneycontrol report.

The proposed hike, recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee, would further cement Bengaluru’s position as home to the costliest metro system in India, according to commuter estimates and fare comparisons. News of the likely revision sparked strong reactions on social media, with residents expressing frustration over the growing financial burden on daily metro users in a city that relies heavily on public transport to support its technology-driven workforce.

Commuters argued that metro rail services are meant to remain affordable and inclusive, particularly for office-goers who depend on them to navigate Bengaluru’s congested roads. Several users criticised the fare proposal online, with one widely shared post stating that the metro was being treated more like a luxury service than a public utility. The user said that despite extensive advertising across stations, trains and metro premises, the operator continued to pursue frequent fare hikes that disproportionately affect regular commuters with limited alternatives.

Brace yourselves. Bengaluru Metro ticket prices are set to be hiked by 5% from February 2026, following the recommendation of the so-called Fare Fixation Committee.



Public transport is meant to be affordable, not a premium service. However, BMRCL has converted Namma Metro into a… — Varun Rao (@varungrao) January 11, 2026

Others questioned the rationale behind the increase, with one commuter stating that rising ticket prices could push passengers back towards private vehicles, adding to congestion. The user said that even fuel costs, when split through carpooling, could work out cheaper than metro fares. Another commuter directly questioned BMRCL on the need for another hike so soon after the previous revision.

Concerns over crowding and service quality were also raised. One commuter cited overcrowded trains on the Purple Line near Kempegowda station, where passengers were reportedly packed tightly and struggling to breathe. The commuter said that instead of addressing overcrowding and improving services, authorities appeared to be ignoring public distress while continuing to raise fares. Calls for accountability and public protest were also voiced online.

The backlash comes less than a year after BMRCL implemented a major fare revision in February last year. Under that structure, the maximum fare was increased from Rs 60 to Rs 90, while the minimum balance required on smart cards was raised from Rs 50 to Rs 90. Short journeys of up to 2 km were priced at Rs 10, with fares rising progressively by distance slabs. Trips between 2 km and 4 km were charged Rs 20, 4–6 km Rs 30, 6–8 km Rs 40 and 8–10 km Rs 50. Journeys covering 10–12 km cost Rs 60, while those between 15 km and 20 km were set at Rs 70. Passengers travelling 20–25 km paid Rs 80, and trips beyond 25 km attracted the maximum fare of Rs 90.

With the Fare Fixation Committee’s latest recommendation now under consideration, commuters fear that another hike could further strain household budgets and undermine confidence in Bengaluru’s public transport system.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 1:22 PM