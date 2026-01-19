HUL's Shiva Krishnamurthy joins General Mills as CEO

Shiva Krishnamurthy joined HUL in 2000 and brings over two decades of experience across marketing and general management.

Shiva Krishnamurthy, who most recently served as Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment at Hindustan Unilever (HUL), has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at General Mills.

In a note announcing the move, Krishnamurthy said he was “delighted to join the General Mills mission of ‘Making food the world loves’,” highlighting the company’s iconic brands, advanced food science capabilities, and strong talent base. “Powered by a culture that fosters learning, growing and belonging, we are well placed to address the India opportunity. I look forward to building on the foundation laid by my predecessors,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey at HUL, Krishnamurthy described the company as his “professional alma mater,” often referred to as *“The CEO Factory.” He thanked several leaders, including Sanjiv Mehta, Sudhir Sitapati, Hanneke Faber, and the late Anil Gopalan, for shaping his leadership journey.

Krishnamurthy joined HUL in 2000 and brings over two decades of experience across marketing and general management. During his tenure, he led major brands such as Lifebuoy and Lux in the Skin Cleansing category in India, spearheaded Rin (Radiant) innovation for Home Care in Southeast Asia, and headed South Asia’s tea business from 2015. He also served as Vice President, Foods & Beverages, Unilever South Asia.

Under his leadership over the past decade, HUL emerged as the market leader in the tea category in India. An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Krishnamurthy began his career with a brief stint at PepsiCo before joining HUL as an Area Sales Manager in the Customer Development function.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 9:23 PM