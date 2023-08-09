Emergence of A.I and its global impact on business; Media Dialogues with Storyboard18

In a special edition of Media Dialogues, CNBC-TV18 engaged in a conversation with industry leaders to delve into the effective implementation of AI-driven tools across various sectors. M V S Murthy, CMO of Federal Bank; Jagdish Ramaswamy, President & CDO at Hindalco Industries; Leandro Perez, CMO of APAC at Salesforce; Sameer Shetty, Head of Digital Business and Transformation at Axis Bank; and Sumeet Bhojani, Head of Marketing Communications at Godrej Interio, shared their insights on practical applications of this disruptive technology, encompassing customer service, predictive analytics, design and product innovation, personalized marketing, content creation, and more.