Emergence of A.I and its global impact on business; Media Dialogues with Storyboard18

Storyboard18's Delshad Irani speaks with an expert panel of leading business, transformation, and marketing executives to decode effective use cases of AI-led tools across industries.

By  Storyboard18Aug 9, 2023 4:19 PM
From left to right - M V S Murthy, CMO of Federal Bank; Jagdish Ramaswamy, president & CDO at Hindalco Industries; Leandro Perez, CMO of APAC at Salesforce; Sameer Shetty, head of digital business and transformation at Axis Bank; and Sumeet Bhojani, head of marketing communications at Godrej Interio

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) holds immense potential to revolutionise the global business landscape, empowering astute individuals and organisations to adopt smarter, more efficient ways of operating.

In a special edition of Media Dialogues, CNBC-TV18 engaged in a conversation with industry leaders to delve into the effective implementation of AI-driven tools across various sectors. M V S Murthy, CMO of Federal Bank; Jagdish Ramaswamy, President & CDO at Hindalco Industries; Leandro Perez, CMO of APAC at Salesforce; Sameer Shetty, Head of Digital Business and Transformation at Axis Bank; and Sumeet Bhojani, Head of Marketing Communications at Godrej Interio, shared their insights on practical applications of this disruptive technology, encompassing customer service, predictive analytics, design and product innovation, personalized marketing, content creation, and more.

First Published on Aug 9, 2023 4:19 PM

