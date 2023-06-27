Havas Group's Yannick Ballore on the AI revolution and its impact on the A&M industry

Yannick Ballore, chairman - Vivendi and chairman and CEO - Havas Group talks to Storyboard18's Delshad Irani about the potential AI has to cause a revolution in the advertising and marketing industry. He says that AI has definitely made jobs a whole lot easier and streamlined. However, it will never replace a job or role entirely.
He added saying that int the same way photography didn't take away the jobs of artists, just average artists, artificial intelligence will not take away the job of creative directors. It will only put jobs of average creative directors in jeopardy.
Watch here.