comScore

Watch Listen

IKEA plans for multi-format stores in India: IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer

IKEA's Life at Home report shows that 50 percent of Indians believe their home is their favorite place to be. IKEA India's CEO Susanne Pulverer talks about this report and how the insights from this report help them create better experiences for consumers.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 3:35 PM
IKEA plans for multi-format stores in India: IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer
Ikea India CEO Susanne Pulverer

In Davos at the recently held World Economic Forum, Ingka Group deputy CEO and CFO Juvencio Maeztu said that Ikea is going to cut prices - up to 20 percent price reduction in more than 250 articles. The price cuts will be implemented in the coming weeks. Maeztu said, “We have a long term vision to create a better life for the people. So, we have a long term approach at everything we do and the time is ready with high inflation and high interest rate."

In an exclusive interview with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Ikea India CEO Susanne Pulverer, commenting on the price cuts, said, "We have seen a positive development when it comes to getting better prices on the products, especially the post-COVID; when we had seen a lot of inflation and increased costs on raw material, transports and everything. So that's what we will immediately give back to customers worldwide. And, of course, that goes for India as well. So, we are currently working on how we can further invest in lowering the prices on a number of products that we know are loved by our customers."

Watch here.


Tags
First Published on Feb 14, 2024 3:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Inflation has impacted entry-level segment: Tata Motors' Shailesh Chandra

Inflation has impacted entry-level segment: Tata Motors' Shailesh Chandra

Watch Listen

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: AI and digital accelerating Tata Motors CV brand and business

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: AI and digital accelerating Tata Motors CV brand and business

Watch Listen

Pernod Ricard's Kartik Mohindra on crowning India as a premier global whisky maestro

Pernod Ricard's Kartik Mohindra on crowning India as a premier global whisky maestro

Watch Listen

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Maintaining continuity In change, Maruti-Suzuki & Mindshare drive ahead

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Maintaining continuity In change, Maruti-Suzuki & Mindshare drive ahead

Watch Listen

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Duroflex's growth journey

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Duroflex's growth journey

Watch Listen

Skechers India is growing and willing to invest in India: David Weinberg

Skechers India is growing and willing to invest in India: David Weinberg

Watch Listen

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!