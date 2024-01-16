Pernod Ricard's Kartik Mohindra on crowning India as a premier global whisky maestro

French spirits manufacturer Pernod Ricard, known for its brands such as Chivas Regal, Jameson, Absolut and Blenders Pride, recently launched its first premium Indian single malt brand Longitude77. Now as we step in 2024, Pernod Ricard is taking their new Indian single malt brand to global markets. Ahead of their Dubai launch, in a special chat, Storyboard18 caught up with Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, to understand the market for single malt in India, the marketing and advertising strategies that are undertaken to promote liquor, and the key trends to watch for.