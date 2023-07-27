comScore

WPP's Rob Reilly on humour in advertising, creativity, AI and more

Rob Reilly, chief creative officer, WPP talks about how the A&M industry needs to figure out a way to bring back humour in advertising without shadowing purpose.

By  Storyboard18Jul 27, 2023 2:24 PM
Rob Reilly, CCO, WPP in conversation with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani

Artificial Intelligence is the talk of the town. Everyone wants to know more about it, use it and be surprised by it. AI is the next big thing. It will transform work culture and streamline a lot of processes. In the creative industry, AI will have a significant impact in the years to come. Everyone from head honchos to junior staff is just as excited as anyone to witness the potential AI packs. Some might even be scared to lose their jobs. Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer, WPP caught up with Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to talk about his first experience of winning a Lion, being jury president, humour in advertising, AI, young creatives and more.

Watch here.


