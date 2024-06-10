Aditya Birla Group adds nostalgic twist to environmental awareness with the #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign

In view of World Environment Day, Aditya Birla Group has launched an awareness campaign called, "JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar", using animation. The ad aims to deliver the message of reuse, reduce, recycle, and restore. With this short animated film-cum-campaign, the fashion-to-renewable conglomerate has marked the completion of the three-part, sustainability-focused campaign unveiled last year.

The #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Brandmovers Interactive India. According to the 165-year-old Indian conglomerate, the latest film draws parallels between the environment and beloved household possessions. "The film tells the story of how we repair, repurpose, and revive things that we never want to let go of, but at the same time turn a blind eye towards matters concerning the environment," the company said.

"The nostalgia associated with these beloved possessions is brought to life by an equally nostalgic animation by Susruta and Saswata Mukherjee, and a voiceover by actor Vijay Raaz," it added.

The film weaves the narrative into a poem that says how the formula of reuse, reduce, recycle, and restore is what will lead us to a greener tomorrow. And the one who embraces that is "samajhdaar" (wise).