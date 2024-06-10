            

      Aditya Birla Group adds nostalgic twist to environmental awareness with the #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign

      Aditya Birla Group has launched an awareness campaign called, "JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar" in which it delivered the message of reuse, reduce, recycle, and restore.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 10, 2024 5:27 PM
      Aditya Birla Group adds nostalgic twist to environmental awareness with the #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign
      The film weaves the narrative into a poem that says how the formula of reuse, reduce, recycle, and restore is what will lead us to a greener tomorrow. And the one who embraces that is "samajhdaar" (wise).

      In view of World Environment Day, Aditya Birla Group has launched an awareness campaign called, "JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar", using animation. The ad aims to deliver the message of reuse, reduce, recycle, and restore. With this short animated film-cum-campaign, the fashion-to-renewable conglomerate has marked the completion of the three-part, sustainability-focused campaign unveiled last year.

      The #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Brandmovers Interactive India. According to the 165-year-old Indian conglomerate, the latest film draws parallels between the environment and beloved household possessions. "The film tells the story of how we repair, repurpose, and revive things that we never want to let go of, but at the same time turn a blind eye towards matters concerning the environment," the company said.

      "The nostalgia associated with these beloved possessions is brought to life by an equally nostalgic animation by Susruta and Saswata Mukherjee, and a voiceover by actor Vijay Raaz," it added.

      The film weaves the narrative into a poem that says how the formula of reuse, reduce, recycle, and restore is what will lead us to a greener tomorrow. And the one who embraces that is "samajhdaar" (wise).

      Describing the film, Suvajyoti Ghosh, CCO, of Brandmovers Interactive India, said, “To deliver such a serious environmental message in a wholesome and endearing way is a tough task. But the animation and the poem recited by Vijay Raaz made it look easy and, needless to say, stole the show in a big way.”


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 10, 2024 5:17 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Virat Kohli teams up with influencers Aamir Ali, Kamiya Jani, in HSBC India’s latest ad campaign

      Virat Kohli teams up with influencers Aamir Ali, Kamiya Jani, in HSBC India’s latest ad campaign

      Advertising

      Kurlon unveils new logo; launches brand campaign 'Life banegi Hula Hula'

      Kurlon unveils new logo; launches brand campaign 'Life banegi Hula Hula'

      Advertising

      Castrol launches new EDGE product range with ad campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan

      Castrol launches new EDGE product range with ad campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan

      Brand Marketing

      Posterscope and Milton make going back-to-school fun in latest campaign

      Posterscope and Milton make going back-to-school fun in latest campaign

      Advertising

      Swiggy Instamart launches new ad featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

      Swiggy Instamart launches new ad featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

      Advertising

      United Airlines launches media network, Kinective Media

      United Airlines launches media network, Kinective Media

      How it Works

      Advertisers fear 'unviable' ad self-declaration mechanism will hurt innovation, creativity; Ask for practical solutions

      Advertisers fear 'unviable' ad self-declaration mechanism will hurt innovation, creativity; Ask for practical solutions