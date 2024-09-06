Advertisers abandon X over extreme content

X faces a significant challenge as advertisers increasingly plan to cut spending on the platform due to concerns about extreme content. A Kantar survey found a net 26% of marketers intend to decrease spending on X in 2025, the largest pullback from any major global ad platform. Only 4% of marketers believe X ads offer "brand safety," compared to 39% for Google ads.
Advertisers have been moving away from X for years, and a turnaround seems unlikely. Kantar's Gonca Bubani noted that X's unpredictability and lack of consistent content moderation make it difficult to ensure brand safety. Despite Musk's charm offensive at Cannes Lions, his efforts to woo advertisers have been short-lived.
X has faced significant backlash from advertisers due to its lax content moderation and Musk's own controversial statements. Several major brands, including IBM, Disney, and Paramount, halted ad spending on the platform over concerns about antisemitism and hate speech.
Kantar's report, based on interviews with 1,000 senior marketers and 18,000 consumers, found that X ranks outside the top 10 brands for trust and innovative advertising. YouTube remains the preferred ad platform for marketers, while Amazon and TikTok share the top spot for consumers.
Brazil's recent decision to block X over Musk's refusal to appoint a new legal representative further highlights the challenges faced by the platform. The move escalated a feud over free speech and misinformation, demonstrating the growing concerns about X's content moderation policies.