            

      Advertisers abandon X over extreme content

      X has faced significant backlash from advertisers due to its lax content moderation and Musk's own controversial statements.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2024 1:17 PM
      Kantar's report, based on interviews with 1,000 senior marketers and 18,000 consumers, found that X ranks outside the top 10 brands for trust and innovative advertising.

      X faces a significant challenge as advertisers increasingly plan to cut spending on the platform due to concerns about extreme content. A Kantar survey found a net 26% of marketers intend to decrease spending on X in 2025, the largest pullback from any major global ad platform. Only 4% of marketers believe X ads offer "brand safety," compared to 39% for Google ads.

      Advertisers have been moving away from X for years, and a turnaround seems unlikely. Kantar's Gonca Bubani noted that X's unpredictability and lack of consistent content moderation make it difficult to ensure brand safety. Despite Musk's charm offensive at Cannes Lions, his efforts to woo advertisers have been short-lived.

      Brazil's recent decision to block X over Musk's refusal to appoint a new legal representative further highlights the challenges faced by the platform. The move escalated a feud over free speech and misinformation, demonstrating the growing concerns about X's content moderation policies.


      First Published on Sep 6, 2024 1:17 PM

