Björn Ståhl, Youri Guerassimov appointed International Jury Chairs at ABBY Awards'25

The ABBY Awards powered by One Show has appointed Björn Ståhl, Chief Creative Officer, Uncommon Creative Studio, Stockholm, Sweden and Youri Guerassimov, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel Paris, France as International Jury Chairs for the upcoming 56th edition.

Ståhl has been appointed as Jury Chair in the Still Print category. He has won 250+ awards, including Titanium and Grand Prix in Cannes and 2 Black Pencils. He has been in advertising for 31 years, including 12 years with Lowe in Stockholm and London. Bjorn was CCO and a member of the board of INGO for 19 years. Under his creative lead, the agency won international acclaim, ranking at number six on Fast Company's list of ‘Most innovative companies in the world’ and number three in both One Show and D&AD.

Ståhl has been serving as CCO and Founder of Uncommon Creative Studio in Stockholm since January 2024. He has been a juror of many prominent award shows, i.e., three times in both Cannes and D&AD.

Guerassimov has been appointed Jury Chair in the Integrated category.

Guerassimov is one of the most awarded French creative professionals of his generation. He has won almost every major award in the industry, including 2 Cannes Lions Grand Prix, 3 D&AD Black Pencils and a White Pencil, One Show Green Pencil, 2 NY Festival Best of Show, Grandy, Grand LIA, 8 Eurobest Grand Prix and more than 40 Cannes Lions.

He started his career as an art director at CLM/BBDO in 2004. Along with his creative partner Gaetan du Peloux, Guerassimov has produced outstanding and award-winning work for a large span of national and international brands. He was on the jury of the Andies.