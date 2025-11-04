News18 India to launch ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’ with RJ Raunac

News18 India, the country’s No.1 Hindi news channel, has announced its latest show, ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’, featuring India’s beloved radio personality and digital creator, RJ Raunac.

‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’ marks a significant step in bridging mainstream news and digital storytelling. The show brings together the credibility of News18 India, and the engaging, relatable style of RJ Raunac, aiming to connect with younger audiences through humor, insight, and trending conversations.

The show will air regularly every Thursday and Friday at 8:35 PM starting next week and will feature digital explainers enhanced with AI videos, along with light-hearted takes on viral topics, social trends, and national issues, all delivered in RJ Raunac’s signature entertaining style. Short, snackable digital segments will also be released across News18 India’s social media handles, ensuring a wider digital reach.

Talking about the upcoming show, Jyoti Kamal, Managing Editor-News18 India, PH& JKLH said, “We are very excited about our new show, ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’ featuring RJ Raunac. RJ Raunac is one of India’s most beloved radio personalities and enjoys immense popularity among the youth. This show reflects News18 India’s continuous efforts to adapt to new formats, collaborate with influencers, and engage audiences where they are. News18 India is evolving with changing consumption patterns and constantly innovating to stay ahead. With ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’, we aim to blend news in a refreshing and relatable style. The show promises to bring trending topics, humour, and insights together, offering viewers a unique and engaging experience.”

Expressing his excitement, Raunac said, “I am absolutely thrilled to collaborate with News18 India for our upcoming show. These days, everything goes viral. memes, reels, even people! So why not news? That’s exactly what we’re doing with ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’ , where news meets views in the most entertaining way. With News18 India, we’re creating a show that makes you think, smile, and share: all at once!”

By bringing popular creators to mainstream platforms, News18 India is driving a new era of media synergy, with creators powering news, and news empowering creators.