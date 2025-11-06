Omnicom Media Group’s PHD India wins Marico's integrated media mandate, ending Madison’s five-year run

In a strategic shift in India’s FMCG advertising landscape, Omnicom Media Group’s PHD India has emerged as the winner of Marico’s coveted integrated media account. This marks the end of Madison Media’s five-year run as the brand’s media agency since 2019.

Marico first initiated the media review in late July, amid a surge in its advertising & promotions (A&P) spending. In Q4 FY25 alone, Marico’s A&P expenses rose by 35% year-on-year to Rs 305 crore, with the annual spend peaking at ₹1,128 crore, about 10.4% of its total sales revenue.

The maker of the Parachute oil brand reported a 9% increase in its consolidated profit year-on-year in Q1 FY26, along with a 23% jump in revenue, driven by a 25% rise in advertisement and promotional expenditure during the quarter.

With Omnicom poised to now take over full 360-degree media duties, the shift is seen as part of Marico’s strategy to accelerate its media investment and sharpen brand communication. Under this partnership, PHD India will lead end-to-end media strategy, planning, and buying for Marico’s iconic portfolio of brands, including Parachute, Parachute Advansed, Saffola, Nihar, Livon, Set Wet, as well as new-age brands such as Beardo, Just Herbs, and True Elements.

Commenting on this, Akash Banerji, Executive Vice President & Head, Digital Transformation and Beauty & Styling Digital Business, Marico Limited, said, “As Marico continues to sharpen its focus on innovation and consumer-centricity, our media strategy plays a pivotal role in forging meaningful connections with audiences and translating insights into cultural impact.

Modern media planning demands sophisticated approaches to navigate complexity and deliver tangible results. We are delighted to partner with PHD India, whose expertise and capabilities align with this vision. Together, we can harness the collective strength of data, creativity, and technology to build brands that are not only relevant today but also resilient for the future.”

He further added, “Madison Media has been a long-trusted partner and an integral part of Marico’s journey. We value their contribution and thank them for helping shape our growth trajectory over the years.”

The development comes at a time when Madison, over the past year, has lost a string of marquee clients including Godrej Consumer Products, McDonald’s, Atomberg and Raymond, with Marico now handing over the responsibilities to Omnicom.

On expansion front, Marico recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 46.02% stake in HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the owner of the health foods brand True Elements, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 138 crore.

In a year marked by notable achievements for PHD India, this win brings one of the largest FMCG mandates into the agency’s fold and adds another major client to its growing portfolio.

Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD India, said, “To partner with a brand of such legacy and ambition is both a privilege and a commitment. Together, we look forward to unlocking new possibilities for growth and innovation, building on Marico’s remarkable journey with fresh energy and strategic depth to drive successful business outcomes.”

Adding to this, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group India, said, “Marico’s legacy of building powerful, purpose-led brands aligns perfectly with our philosophy of delivering transformative business outcomes for clients and we look forward to setting new benchmarks for impact and innovation in a rapidly evolving marketing landscape.”