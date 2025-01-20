Court halts unauthorised use of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s images in promotion

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court, on Friday, issued an interim order restraining DB Dixon Battery from using Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s image for promoting its products. The directive was issued by Justice Subramonium Prasad, who instructed the company to immediately halt any further use of Dhawan’s likeness until the matter is reviewed in the next hearing.
The legal dispute stems from a petition filed by Dhawan, who claimed that his agreement with DB Dixon Battery had officially ended in November 2024. According to Dhawan, not only had the company failed to pay the full amount agreed upon in the contract, but it had also continued to use his images for product endorsements without seeking his consent after the contract’s expiration.
During the hearing, Dhawan’s legal representatives argued that the unauthorised use of his likeness constituted a clear breach of the contract's terms. They emphasised that the cricketer’s public image and reputation were being exploited without permission, potentially causing harm to his brand value. They requested an injunction to prevent further unauthorised usage of his image, and the court concurred by issuing a notice to DB Dixon Battery.
The court ordered the company to immediately cease all promotional activities involving Dhawan’s image until the legal dispute is resolved. The next hearing has been scheduled for 18 February 2025, during which the matter will be further examined.
This case underscores the growing importance of protecting celebrity endorsements and ensuring that contractual agreements are respected, particularly in an era where brand image and personal branding hold significant value for public figures.