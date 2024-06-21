Firm offers AI-powered assistance to advertisers dealing with SC’s directive on self-declaration certificate

Amid the Supreme Court's directives, asking advertisers to ensure self-declaration certificates for all advertisements, a firm has offered to assist with the same.
Gurugram-based mFilterIt has come out with an AI-powered solution, to empower companies to protect their brands, maximize campaign effectiveness, and achieve their marketing goals.
The AI tool called TickR will simplify creative compliance by offering automated checks for adherence to various guidelines, including those set by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Surveyor General of India, and brand-specific guidelines, the company said.
According to mFilterIt, its AI tool will automate compliance monitoring, ensuring all ads are reviewed within minutes.
“This new mandate underscores the importance of transparency and responsible advertising practices,” said Amit Relan, CEO & Co-founder of mFilterIt. He further added, “Advertisers who fail to comply risk legal repercussions and damage to their brand reputation. This feature helps identify potential digital advertising and brand guideline violations like ad disclosure mention, etc".