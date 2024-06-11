            

      Gail (India) Limited launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices

      Actors Srikant Verma, Divya Jagdale, Luv Vispute and Ahmed Khan play key roles in the four episodic short films, adding a relatable and compelling touch to the message of sustainability and progress.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2024 6:38 PM
      Gail (India) Limited launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices
      The campaign is strategically geared towards engaging retail Natural Gas consumers across India.

      GAIL (India) Limited has launched another series ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ to highlight the accessibility and benefits of embracing new, clean and environmentally friendly fuel options – Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas offered by GAIL and its group companies.

      The campaign is strategically geared towards engaging retail Natural Gas consumers across India. ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’, which comprises four short films in a mini-series format, tells the stories of a close-knit middle-class Indian family and how they navigate their challenges through a smarter choice of fuel usage, switching to D-PNG (Domestic Pipe Natural Gas), C-PNG (Commercial Pipe Natural Gas), CNG and Industrial PNG.

      A witty and emotional delivery of the story line and character arcs of the Mishra family makes their stories relatable, engaging the viewers to not only enjoy these short films but also encourage them to think about a shift to clean fuel. These 4-5 minutes content capsules will be promoted digitally through digital and social media including GAIL’s YouTube channel, banners and influencer engagements across platforms. (YouTube channel link: https://bit.ly/GAIL-WKEH )

      Actors Srikant Verma, Divya Jagdale, Luv Vispute and Ahmed Khan play key roles in the four episodic short films, adding a relatable and compelling touch to the message of sustainability and progress.

      Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL said “Wah Kya Energy Hai is strategically crafted with GAIL’s key objectives in mind. It aims to persuade and motivate consumers by presenting natural gas as the smarter, safer, affordable and futuristic choice, one that aligns with environmental consciousness and the evolving needs of society. The campaign also endeavors to highlight the advantages of using natural gas over other fuel choices in view of the effects on both health and the environment. Through these concerted efforts, GAIL's campaign endeavors to catalyze a widespread shift towards cleaner and more sustainable fuel alternatives”.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 11, 2024 6:38 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Deepika Padukone's 82°E plans to raise Rs 50 crore: Report

      Deepika Padukone's 82°E plans to raise Rs 50 crore: Report

      Advertising

      Cars24 launches multi-brand car service and repair brand 'Fourdoor' with 'बे-CAR' campaign

      Cars24 launches multi-brand car service and repair brand 'Fourdoor' with 'बे-CAR' campaign

      Advertising

      Gary Vaynerchuk bullish on India; VaynerMedia launches new office in the country

      Gary Vaynerchuk bullish on India; VaynerMedia launches new office in the country

      Advertising

      Citroën's Shishir Mishra on how sustainability takes center stage in the automobile brand's strategic vision

      Citroën's Shishir Mishra on how sustainability takes center stage in the automobile brand's strategic vision

      Advertising

      ‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara appointed as Schwarzkopf's global brand ambassador

      ‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara appointed as Schwarzkopf's global brand ambassador

      Advertising

      Virat Kohli teams up with influencers Aamir Ali, Kamiya Jani, in HSBC India’s latest ad campaign

      Virat Kohli teams up with influencers Aamir Ali, Kamiya Jani, in HSBC India’s latest ad campaign

      Advertising

      Aditya Birla Group adds nostalgic twist to environmental awareness with the #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign

      Aditya Birla Group adds nostalgic twist to environmental awareness with the #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign