Godrej Capital partners with Platinum Outdoor for multicity OOH campaign

      With a strategic media mix spanning 28 cities, the campaign aims to amplify awareness and consideration among potential customers that aligns with the Godrej Capital’s vision to target hub and spoke markets.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2024 1:42 PM
      Over a span of 20 days, Platinum Outdoor strategically placed over 170 high-impact units across key locations including high-traffic arterial roads, junctions, market areas, and industrial belts.

      Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, has launched a comprehensive OOH campaign titled, ‘Hum Samajhte Hain Business’ for Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group. With a strategic media mix spanning 28 cities, the campaign aims to amplify awareness and consideration among potential customers that aligns with the brand’s vision to target hub and spoke markets.

      Over a span of 20 days, Platinum Outdoor strategically placed over 170 high-impact units across key locations including high-traffic arterial roads, junctions, market areas, and industrial belts. Leveraging large format media and Madison's advanced planning tools, the campaign ensures maximum visibility and impact. The strategic media mix included Billboards and DOOH, positioned to capture the attention of diverse audiences throughout the campaign duration.

      Commenting on the campaign, Nalin Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Capital said, "Through our partnership with Platinum Outdoor, we have strategically amplified our reach and engagement across key markets, ensuring that our message is delivered to a target audience. This campaign strengthens our brand presence and reinforces our dedication to empowering business owners' financial aspirations."

      Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor & MRP, stated, "It has been an exciting experience for our teams to strategise and execute this campaign. We are already witnessing a significant impact and awareness around the brand."

      Platinum Outdoor is a part of Madison World, homegrown communication agency established in 1988, that operates several brands in OOH including MOMS, Activation specialist - Madison TURNT, Rural specialist - Anugrah Madison and Retail Specialist – MRP.


