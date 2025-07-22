Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 - First look goes viral

It's official - Andy Sachs is back. Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has confirmed her return to the role that cemented her status as a pop culture icon, posting a first-look image on Instagram from The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In the photo, Hathaway flashes a wide smile in a stylish jumpsuit, accessorized with boots and a pearl necklace. Notably, fans were quick to point out the absence of her signature bangs, a defining look from the original 2006 film. Captioned “Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2”, the post sent social media into a frenzy, with heart emojis and nostalgic comments flooding the replies.

One fan commented, “Can’t wait,” while another gushed, “The outfits we are going to get will be INSANELY BEAUTIFUL.” Others took a trip down memory lane, referencing Hathaway’s other iconic roles: “Okay, Andy Sachs, but for me, you will always be Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldo.”

The news comes on the heels of a teaser shared by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, which announced that the sequel was officially in production. The studio’s Instagram post featured a motion poster of red heels with a devilish pitchfork, captioned, “The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production.”

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna - both returning from the original team - the sequel is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

In addition to Hathaway, the film will see the return of original cast members Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton), and Stanley Tucci (Nigel). New faces joining the stylish chaos include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adrian Grenier, who played Andy’s boyfriend Nate, will not be reprising his role.

While plot details are still under wraps, early reports hint at a storyline following Miranda Priestly’s career as she grapples with the challenges of an evolving media industry and the decline of print magazines.