IAS launches AI-driven Total Media Performance solution to maximize ROI for global advertisers

Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimization platform, announced the launch of its AI-driven Total Media Performance (TMP) solution. Total Media Performance (TMP) enables advertisers to achieve better campaign outcomes by integrating IAS’s industry-leading media quality signals with in-flight optimization.

Leveraging responsible and trusted artificial intelligence (AI) models to align media quality with cost and outcomes, TMP empowers advertisers to drive ad effectiveness through quality path optimization with end-to-end transparency across the programmatic supply chain, highlighted the company in a statement.

“The launch of TMP marks a significant evolution for IAS as we expand beyond media efficiency and brand protection to deliver a unified marketing performance solution,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We’re uniquely positioned to help advertisers unlock data to transform media quality insights into actionable, revenue-driving strategies and achieve superior results across the increasingly fragmented digital media ecosystem.”

With Total Media Performance, global advertisers can now:

Boost outcomes:

IAS pre-bid protection delivers ROI by prioritizing quality media that drives outcomes and protection of brand equity in one cohesive solution. Advertisers can seamlessly sync quality protection across DSPs for operational efficiency.

Gain Greater Transparency:

TMP drives ROI by combining media quality and cost insights with IAS’s quality path optimization. Advertisers are empowered with supply chain transparency to optimize towards the most efficient media for superior outcomes.

Automate In-Flight:

Dynamic Performance Profiles enable advertisers to maximize reach and performance and automatically adjust campaigns mid-flight with dynamic, privacy-safe contextual targeting.

“With TMP, IAS can now equip advertisers with advanced tools to maximize their media investments, driving both efficiency and exceptional outcomes,” said Srishti Gupta, CPO of IAS. “We are committed to evolving TMP to meet advertisers’ needs, helping them reduce media waste, drive superior performance, and safeguard brand equity in the evolving media landscape.”

IAS’s TMP is able to demonstrate the financial impact of media quality, stated the company in a statement. By reallocating spend towards higher-quality paths, IAS delivered a 25 percent decrease in cost per conversion and a 33 percent decrease in the cost of a quality impression for a global technology brand.