            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • ias-launches-ai-driven-total-media-performance-solution-to-maximize-roi-for-global-advertisers-52672

IAS launches AI-driven Total Media Performance solution to maximize ROI for global advertisers

Total Media Performance (TMP) enables advertisers to achieve better campaign outcomes by integrating IAS’s industry-leading media quality signals with in-flight optimization.

By  Storyboard18Jan 8, 2025 11:09 AM
IAS launches AI-driven Total Media Performance solution to maximize ROI for global advertisers
Leveraging responsible and trusted artificial intelligence (AI) models to align media quality with cost and outcomes, TMP empowers advertisers to drive ad effectiveness through quality path optimization with end-to-end transparency across the programmatic supply chain, highlighted the company in a statement.

Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimization platform, announced the launch of its AI-driven Total Media Performance (TMP) solution. Total Media Performance (TMP) enables advertisers to achieve better campaign outcomes by integrating IAS’s industry-leading media quality signals with in-flight optimization.

Leveraging responsible and trusted artificial intelligence (AI) models to align media quality with cost and outcomes, TMP empowers advertisers to drive ad effectiveness through quality path optimization with end-to-end transparency across the programmatic supply chain, highlighted the company in a statement.

“The launch of TMP marks a significant evolution for IAS as we expand beyond media efficiency and brand protection to deliver a unified marketing performance solution,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We’re uniquely positioned to help advertisers unlock data to transform media quality insights into actionable, revenue-driving strategies and achieve superior results across the increasingly fragmented digital media ecosystem.”

With Total Media Performance, global advertisers can now:

Boost outcomes:

IAS pre-bid protection delivers ROI by prioritizing quality media that drives outcomes and protection of brand equity in one cohesive solution. Advertisers can seamlessly sync quality protection across DSPs for operational efficiency.

Gain Greater Transparency:

TMP drives ROI by combining media quality and cost insights with IAS’s quality path optimization. Advertisers are empowered with supply chain transparency to optimize towards the most efficient media for superior outcomes.

Automate In-Flight:

Dynamic Performance Profiles enable advertisers to maximize reach and performance and automatically adjust campaigns mid-flight with dynamic, privacy-safe contextual targeting.

“With TMP, IAS can now equip advertisers with advanced tools to maximize their media investments, driving both efficiency and exceptional outcomes,” said Srishti Gupta, CPO of IAS. “We are committed to evolving TMP to meet advertisers’ needs, helping them reduce media waste, drive superior performance, and safeguard brand equity in the evolving media landscape.”

IAS’s TMP is able to demonstrate the financial impact of media quality, stated the company in a statement. By reallocating spend towards higher-quality paths, IAS delivered a 25 percent decrease in cost per conversion and a 33 percent decrease in the cost of a quality impression for a global technology brand.


Tags
First Published on Jan 8, 2025 11:08 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Adidas partners with Mercedes Formula One in multi-year kit deal

Adidas partners with Mercedes Formula One in multi-year kit deal

Advertising

EXCLUSIVE: IOAA bats for increased hoarding size, DOOH in New Delhi

EXCLUSIVE: IOAA bats for increased hoarding size, DOOH in New Delhi

Advertising

Biscuit brands bullish on TV, digital ad insertions decline 16% in FY24

Biscuit brands bullish on TV, digital ad insertions decline 16% in FY24

Advertising

OOH industry to clock Rs 5,500 crore AdEx in 2025: Praveen Vadhera, CEO of IOAA

OOH industry to clock Rs 5,500 crore AdEx in 2025: Praveen Vadhera, CEO of IOAA

Brand Makers

Optimistic about CTV growth and digital advertising, particularly from SMEs: Kartik Sharma, OMG India CEO

Optimistic about CTV growth and digital advertising, particularly from SMEs: Kartik Sharma, OMG India CEO

Advertising

Big Breaks: Adland's major account moves and pitches of 2024

Big Breaks: Adland's major account moves and pitches of 2024

Advertising

Ikea India posts Rs 1,299 crore loss in FY24; Ad spend rises to Rs 196 crore: Report

Ikea India posts Rs 1,299 crore loss in FY24; Ad spend rises to Rs 196 crore: Report