IAS expands brand safety and suitability measurement for YouTube

Integral Ad Science today announced the expansion of its Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product for YouTube to include reporting for Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns on Google Ads.

“IAS is committed to providing advertisers valuable third-party assurance that their campaigns are running adjacent to brand safe and suitable content, and we’re excited to provide further safeguards for their campaigns across YouTube,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “Our best-in-class measurement solutions coupled with Performance Max and Demand Gen will provide the actionable data needed to drive efficiency, scale, and safety.”

Performance Max is Google’s latest campaign type, enabling advertisers to access all Google Ads inventory through a single, unified campaign. Advertisers who adopt Performance Max see an average increase of 27 percent more conversions or value at a similar CPA/ROAS, even when they’re already using broad match and Smart Bidding in their Search campaigns. (Source: Google Data, Global, Ads, October – November 2023.) This innovative campaign type simplifies the advertising process by eliminating the need to manage multiple campaigns, allowing advertisers to reach their goals more efficiently across the entire Google Network.

In addition, IAS’s Brand Safety, Suitability Viewability, and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Measurement will now also be available for Google Demand Gen campaigns for YouTube In-Stream and YouTube Shorts. Demand Gen is a new Google ad solution that helps advertisers find and convert consumers with immersive, relevant and visual creatives that grab attention and spur action in the right moment. Demand Gen reaches up to three billion users monthly, combining the best of Google & YouTube’s visual surfaces, powered by Google AI. (Source: Google Data, July 2023.)

With this enhancement, IAS will provide global advertisers with:

Third-Party Assurance: Verification that ads running on Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns appear alongside brand-safe and suitable content, adhering to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) framework.

Data-Driven Insights: Accurate analysis of brand suitability trends empowers advertisers to make informed, data-driven decisions.