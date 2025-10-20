Canva outage hits users | Wikipedia traffic down 8% amid AI, video shift | ZEEL to TRAI: Ensure full audit rights for broadcasters

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Canva experiences widespread outage; users report server errors and download issues

Canva, the widely used photo editing platform, is currently experiencing technical difficulties in India. Numerous users have reported server errors, preventing access to the main website and associated links. Others who can access the site are unable to download images from the platform.

Canva took to the social media platform X (formetly Twitter) to confirm the outage. They wrote, "Not the ideal situation right now, but we're working on it. You can check http://canvastatus.com for updates. We'll keep you posted!"

Wikipedia reports 8% fall in human traffic amid rise of AI search and social video

Wikipedia, long regarded as one of the internet’s last bastions of credible, community-driven knowledge, is now seeing a noticeable decline in readership. The Wikimedia Foundation has reported an 8 percent year-on-year fall in human pageviews, attributing the drop partly to the growing influence of AI search tools and social video platforms.

In a blog post, Marshall Miller of the Wikimedia Foundation explained that recent updates to Wikipedia’s bot detection systems revealed that much of the unusually high traffic observed during May and June came from bots designed to evade detection. Once the data was corrected, the true extent of the fall in human visits became clear.

“Broadcasters must retain unfettered audit rights,” ZEEL tells TRAI

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has called on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to make sweeping changes to its Draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2025. In a detailed submission dated October 14, 2025, the broadcaster pressed for stronger audit rights for broadcasters, clarity on infrastructure sharing, and a more transparent regulatory process.

Harsh Goenka backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over Bengaluru infrastructure concerns

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has voiced support for Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw after her comments on Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure sparked political backlash.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka wrote, “It’s unfortunate how thin-skinned our politicians are. When @kiranshaw spoke up about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, instead of fixing it, they turned it into politics. Now they’ll pressurize her to post ‘positive tweets.’ So typical — attack the critic, not the problem.”

Riding on GST 2.0 boost, Mercedes-Benz India eyes ‘best-ever’ festive season with 25% higher ad spends

Mercedes-Benz India is steering into what it calls its 'best-ever festive season', with Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer attributing the momentum to GST 2.0 reforms, which have bolstered household spending and fuelled record Navratri sales. Despite global macroeconomic headwinds, Iyer believes Indian luxury consumers remain "aspirational and confident", as the brand sees strong traction across its core and top-end portfolios, including the S-Class, Maybach, GLS, and AMG G63.