FIR names Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola executives in employee suicide case

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been named in a police case of abetment to suicide, following the death of a company employee who allegedly left behind a 28-page note accusing senior executives of workplace harassment and mental pressure.

The First Information Report (FIR), filed at the Subramanyapura Police Station in Bengaluru, also names Subrath Kumar Das, Ola’s Head of Vehicle Homologation and Regulation, and Ola Electric as co-accused. The complaint was lodged by the deceased employee’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, who alleged that harassment at work led to his sibling’s death.

The deceased, K. Aravind (38), worked in Ola Electric’s Homologation Engineering Department at the company’s Koramangala office. He had been associated with the firm since 2022 and, according to his family, was facing “severe work-related pressure” in recent months.

On September 28, Aravind allegedly consumed poison at his residence and later died in hospital. Initially, police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR), but suspicions arose after the family discovered a ₹17.46 lakh transfer to Aravind’s bank account from Ola two days after his death. The family claimed that the company’s explanations regarding the transfer were “inconsistent and evasive.”

During a search of Aravind’s belongings, relatives reportedly found a 28-page handwritten note detailing instances of alleged harassment, withheld payments, and mental trauma. The note purportedly named both Aggarwal and Das, accusing them of “excessive work pressure” and “torture,” which Aravind said had driven him to take his life.

Based on these allegations, the police registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 3(5) — provisions that pertain to abetment of suicide.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ola Electric said it had challenged the registration of the FIR in the Karnataka High Court, where it secured interim protective orders in its favour.

The company also asserted that Aravind had not raised any formal complaint or grievance during his employment, nor did his role involve direct interaction with the CEO or top management.

“During his tenure, Aravind never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or any harassment. His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter,” Ola said in its statement.

The company further stated that the posthumous transfer of ₹17.46 lakh represented Aravind’s full and final settlement, made to support his family immediately after his death.

“Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees,” the statement added.

The Bengaluru police are now examining the suicide note and related evidence. Senior officials said that statements from colleagues and company representatives will be recorded as part of the investigation.