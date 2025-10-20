Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to move into Rs250 crore Pali Hill home this Diwali, request privacy

ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most bankable young couples, are preparing to move into a long-awaited residence in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill neighborhood, a property estimated by local media to be worth ₹250 crore.
The six-story structure, which has been under construction for several years, sits on a plot long associated with the Kapoor film dynasty. It was originally home to Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, before passing to their son, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and his wife, Neetu Kapoor. The new house will continue the multigenerational tradition, with Neetu Kapoor expected to reside alongside the couple and their daughter, Raha.
According to The Times of India, Bhatt and Kapoor confirmed they plan to move into the property in time to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, marking what they described as “new beginnings.”
In a joint statement, the couple thanked fans for their support but appealed for restraint from the press. “We appreciate all of your kindness and support as we settle into our new house,” they said. “We hope that you will continue to respect our privacy as well as that of our family, house, and amazing neighbours.”
The pair, who married in April 2022, have been routinely photographed inspecting construction progress, often accompanied by Neetu Kapoor. Their increasingly firm stance against media intrusion — particularly following the birth of their daughter — has only heightened public fascination surrounding the move.
That tension escalated recently after a video of the nearly completed residence circulated widely on social media. Both Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor criticized the leak, renewing calls from celebrities for greater regulation of paparazzi and drone surveillance.
“Happy Diwali,” their statement concluded. “You and your family have our undying affection.”
Read more: Gurugram - global city or "global slum": Why does real estate thrive amidst civic failure?
Read more: Bollywood’s property shuffle: Big B, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar invest in high-value real estate