Meta bans third-party AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity from WhatsApp

Meta has quietly updated its WhatsApp Business API policy, effectively banning third-party AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Luzia, and Poke from operating on the platform. The new policy, published on 18 October, will come into force on 15 January 2026.
The update marks a significant move by Meta to consolidate its dominance in the AI chatbot space, particularly following the rollout of its own Meta AI assistant across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. The company has been steadily integrating AI features into its platforms—without offering users the option to disable them—and recently announced that conversations with Meta AI may be used to serve targeted ads across its apps.
According to the revised policy, “providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative AI platforms, and general-purpose AI assistants” are strictly prohibited from using the WhatsApp Business Solution if AI is the primary functionality being offered. Meta reserves the right to determine what constitutes such use “in its sole discretion.”
However, Meta clarified that the rule does not extend to businesses employing AI for customer service, such as banks, e-commerce platforms, healthcare providers, or travel companies.
The move is expected to impact a growing number of independent AI chatbot providers that have gained popularity on WhatsApp in recent months, effectively forcing them to discontinue their services on the platform once the policy takes effect.
