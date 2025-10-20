Amazon Web Services are down globally: Takes down Perplexity, Snapchat, Alexa and more; here’s what the company has to say

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud division powering much of the internet’s infrastructure, experienced a major global outage on Monday, disrupting access to several popular platforms including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, Ring, and Canva.
According to Downdetector, more than 15,000 users worldwide reported being affected, with the outage beginning around 8:00 a.m. UK time (12:30 p.m. IST). Amazon later confirmed the disruption on its official AWS status page, citing “increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”
The company acknowledged that the issue may also be impacting case creation through the AWS Support Centre and API, adding that engineers are “actively engaged and working to mitigate the issue and understand the root cause.”
Amazon identifies potential cause of outage
In a subsequent update, Amazon said it had identified a potential root cause linked to DNS resolution issues affecting the DynamoDB API endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region.
“This issue also affects other AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints—such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global Tables—may also be experiencing issues,” Amazon stated.
The company reported “early signs of recovery” after applying initial mitigations but warned that some requests may continue to fail and latency may persist as services clear backlogs.
37 AWS services affected
As per Amazon’s latest status update, 37 AWS services have been impacted. These include:
AWS Batch
AWS Config
AWS Database Migration Service
AWS Elemental
AWS Global Accelerator
AWS Lambda
AWS Systems Manager
AWS Support API
AWS Security Token Service
Amazon CloudFront
Amazon CloudWatch
Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)
Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS
Amazon Polly
Amazon SageMaker
Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS)
Amazon VPC Lattice, among others
Apps and websites affected
Since AWS underpins much of the world’s cloud infrastructure, disruptions quickly cascaded to a long list of consumer platforms.
Among those affected were:
Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Clash Royale, Life360, MyFitnessPal, Canva, Amazon.com, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Wordle, Duolingo, Coinbase, HMRC, Vodafone, PlayStation, and Pokémon Go.
While some users have begun reporting partial recovery, full restoration of services is still underway. Amazon has not provided an estimated timeline for complete resolution.