Amazon Web Services are down globally: Takes down Perplexity, Snapchat, Alexa and more; here’s what the company has to say

According to Downdetector, more than 15,000 users worldwide reported being affected.

By  PanchutantraOct 20, 2025 3:47 PM
Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud division powering much of the internet’s infrastructure, experienced a major global outage on Monday, disrupting access to several popular platforms including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, Ring, and Canva.

According to Downdetector, more than 15,000 users worldwide reported being affected, with the outage beginning around 8:00 a.m. UK time (12:30 p.m. IST). Amazon later confirmed the disruption on its official AWS status page, citing “increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

The company acknowledged that the issue may also be impacting case creation through the AWS Support Centre and API, adding that engineers are “actively engaged and working to mitigate the issue and understand the root cause.”

Amazon identifies potential cause of outage

In a subsequent update, Amazon said it had identified a potential root cause linked to DNS resolution issues affecting the DynamoDB API endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region.

“This issue also affects other AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints—such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global Tables—may also be experiencing issues,” Amazon stated.

The company reported “early signs of recovery” after applying initial mitigations but warned that some requests may continue to fail and latency may persist as services clear backlogs.

37 AWS services affected

As per Amazon’s latest status update, 37 AWS services have been impacted. These include:

AWS Batch

AWS Config

AWS Database Migration Service

AWS Elemental

AWS Global Accelerator

AWS Lambda

AWS Systems Manager

AWS Support API

AWS Security Token Service

Amazon CloudFront

Amazon CloudWatch

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)

Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS

Amazon Polly

Amazon SageMaker

Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS)

Amazon VPC Lattice, among others

Apps and websites affected

Since AWS underpins much of the world’s cloud infrastructure, disruptions quickly cascaded to a long list of consumer platforms.

Among those affected were:

Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Clash Royale, Life360, MyFitnessPal, Canva, Amazon.com, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Wordle, Duolingo, Coinbase, HMRC, Vodafone, PlayStation, and Pokémon Go.

While some users have begun reporting partial recovery, full restoration of services is still underway. Amazon has not provided an estimated timeline for complete resolution.


First Published on Oct 20, 2025 3:59 PM

