Canva, Perplexity, Snapchat among sites, apps hit by AWS outage: See full list

A widespread outage affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday led to service disruptions across several high-profile platforms, including Amazon.com, Prime Video, Snapchat, Robinhood, and Perplexity AI, according to outage-tracking site Downdetector.
The issue, which appeared to stem from AWS—the cloud computing arm that powers a significant portion of the internet’s infrastructure—also impacted numerous other websites and applications.
Among those affected were -
Venmo
Canva
Crunchyroll
Roblox
Ring
Coinbase
Goodreads
The New York Times
Fortnite
Apple TV
Verizon
Chime
PUBG Battlegrounds
CollegeBoard
McDonald’s App
Educational and workplace tools such as Canvas by Instructure and Life360 also experienced service interruptions, along with popular games like Rainbow Six Siege and Wordle.
While some services began to recover by Monday afternoon, users across social media continued to report slow loading times, login failures, and connection errors.
As of now, Amazon has not issued an official statement explaining the cause or expected duration of the outage. The disruption once again underscores the internet’s heavy reliance on AWS, which supports critical systems for both consumer platforms and enterprise operations worldwide.
