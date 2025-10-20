            
  • Home
  • digital
  • Canva, Duolingo, Roblox among sites, apps hit by AWS outage: See full list

Canva, Duolingo, Roblox among sites, apps hit by AWS outage: See full list

The issue, which appeared to stem from AWS—the cloud computing arm that powers a significant portion of the internet’s infrastructure—also impacted numerous other websites and applications.

By  PanchutantraOct 20, 2025 3:36 PM
Follow us
Canva, Perplexity, Snapchat among sites, apps hit by AWS outage: See full list
The issue, which appeared to stem from AWS—the cloud computing arm that powers a significant portion of the internet’s infrastructure—also impacted numerous other websites and applications.

A widespread outage affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday led to service disruptions across several high-profile platforms, including Amazon.com, Prime Video, Snapchat, Robinhood, and Perplexity AI, according to outage-tracking site Downdetector.

The issue, which appeared to stem from AWS—the cloud computing arm that powers a significant portion of the internet’s infrastructure—also impacted numerous other websites and applications.

Among those affected were -

Venmo

Canva

Crunchyroll

Roblox

Ring

Coinbase

Goodreads

The New York Times

Fortnite

Apple TV

Verizon

Chime

PUBG Battlegrounds

CollegeBoard

McDonald’s App

Educational and workplace tools such as Canvas by Instructure and Life360 also experienced service interruptions, along with popular games like Rainbow Six Siege and Wordle.

While some services began to recover by Monday afternoon, users across social media continued to report slow loading times, login failures, and connection errors.

As of now, Amazon has not issued an official statement explaining the cause or expected duration of the outage. The disruption once again underscores the internet’s heavy reliance on AWS, which supports critical systems for both consumer platforms and enterprise operations worldwide.


Tags
First Published on Oct 20, 2025 3:33 PM

More from Storyboard18