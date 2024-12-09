Indian Craft Brewery taps Ogilvy's 82.5 Communications for launch campaign

Kiran Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer at 82.5 Communications said, “We are very impressed by the vision and the depth of research that the ICB team has put in to combine India’s rich heritage with modern sensibilities and craft a truly one-of-its-kind craft beer experience that is unlike what is offered by any other microbrewery in India. From world-class brewmasters and an R&D center for beer innovations in Belgium to chefs with prior experience at some of India’s most iconic restaurants, they are definitely on to writing a fresh new chapter in Bangalore’s beer history. We hope we can craft the ICB brand story with as much passion as they bring.” Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South, says, “Bangalore’s beer scene is no stranger to microbreweries, but meeting the ICB team was something else entirely. Their bold vision and passion for innovation stood out immediately. From uncovering beer’s roots in the Indus Valley Civilization to reviving tribal brewing traditions, and even collaborating with a master brewer from Costa Rica, their journey is nothing short of inspiring”.