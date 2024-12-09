            
Indian Craft Brewery taps Ogilvy's 82.5 Communications for launch campaign

82.5 Communications will handle the creative duties for the launch of the Bangalore-based microbrewery across digital, radio, and Out-Of-Home (OOH)

By  Storyboard18Dec 9, 2024 2:56 PM
Representative image (Unsplash)

82.5 Communications, part of the Ogilvy Group, has won the launch campaign mandate for Indian Craft Brewery (ICB). As part of the mandate, 82.5 Communications will handle the creative duties for the launch of the Bangalore-based microbrewery across digital, radio, and Out-Of-Home (OOH).

Located in the business district of Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara, ICB is a new 1,500-seater microbrewery opening on December 14, 2024. According to the company, it has drawn inspiration from India’s ancient brewing traditions, indigenous ingredients, and rich culinary flavors. One of its signature brews will be a range of premium non-alcoholic beers named Ramanujan, a homage to India’s legendary Math genius, the company said.

"82.5 Communications has captured our vision and ambition perfectly with their creative direction and together, we are excited to introduce a microbrewery experience unlike any other in Bengaluru,” Gopi Chand Cherukuri, cofounder of Indian Craft Brewery said.

According to Cherukuri, the microbrewery has set up a dedicated research and development (R&D) center in Belgium to drive beer innovations, while its beers are crafted by master brewer Antonio Rodriguez-Giralt.

Kiran Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer at 82.5 Communications said, “We are very impressed by the vision and the depth of research that the ICB team has put in to combine India’s rich heritage with modern sensibilities and craft a truly one-of-its-kind craft beer experience that is unlike what is offered by any other microbrewery in India. From world-class brewmasters and an R&D center for beer innovations in Belgium to chefs with prior experience at some of India’s most iconic restaurants, they are definitely on to writing a fresh new chapter in Bangalore’s beer history. We hope we can craft the ICB brand story with as much passion as they bring.” Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South, says, “Bangalore’s beer scene is no stranger to microbreweries, but meeting the ICB team was something else entirely. Their bold vision and passion for innovation stood out immediately. From uncovering beer’s roots in the Indus Valley Civilization to reviving tribal brewing traditions, and even collaborating with a master brewer from Costa Rica, their journey is nothing short of inspiring”.


First Published on Dec 9, 2024 2:56 PM

