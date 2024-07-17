KFC India appoints FCB India as creative agency

KFC India has appointed FCB India as its creative agency on record. The agency will lead KFC’s 360-degree creative communication as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth in India. FCB India was selected after a multi-agency pitch and will focus on strengthening KFC’s relevance and recruiting next gen KFC consumers.

Earlier Storyboard18 broke the news of the fast food brand’s creative mandate going up for grabs, with top agencies participating in the pitch to get the business in the capital, Delhi.

With 1000+ restaurants in the country, KFC has evolved dynamically with the changing consumer landscape since it entered India over 2 decades ago. The brand has been focused on deepening its relevance while retaining the distinctiveness and craveable taste it is known for globally.

Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India and Partner Countries, said “Over the years, KFC India has created many clutter-breaking campaigns along with our long-standing partners at Ogilvy India. The team at Ogilvy has been monumental in creating work that deepened consumer love for KFC over the past decade. It has been a fantastic journey, we thank them for their invaluable contributions and look forward to continuing our relationship as thought partners.”

Speaking on FCB India’s appointment, she said, “The team’s unique, fresh perspective will help us elevate brand presence and drive further engagement with consumers. We’re looking forward to working with the team on unlocking new opportunities and creating disruptive, new-age communication to recruit the next gen KFC loyalists.”