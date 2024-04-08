MakeMyTrip's summer campaign mystery solved!

MakeMyTrip (MMT), a leading online travel portal in India, has taken a quirky and attention-grabbing approach for its summer campaign. Instead of the usual celebrity endorsements, MMT has celebrities sing, dance, and act for the brand, but with one crucial twist - their faces are never revealed! Ad agency Talented has conceptualised MakeMyTrip's summer campaign which features these celebrities you can't see. Take a look at the ads and reactions to it.

A Star-Studded (But Faceless) Affair

The campaign features three A-list celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry:

Shankar Mahadevan: The iconic singer lends his voice to a special rendition of his chart-topping hit "Breathless." But this time, the lyrics are cleverly reworked to highlight the discounts travelers can score on MMT. Social media is abuzz with fans trying to decipher the lyrics and applauding the creative twist. Shankar himself chimed in on the fun, tweeting, "#Breathless @makemytrip this was a blast!"

Prabhu Deva: The renowned choreographer and director showcases his signature moves in an ad. Here, the focus is on Prabhu Deva's iconic dialogue, "muqabala" (meaning competition) from the movie "Indi." With a playful wink, he urges viewers to forget any competition because MMT's deals are simply unbeatable. Will Prabhu Deva's smooth moves and the catchy message have viewers glued to the screen?

Jackie Shroff: The veteran actor brings his signature charisma to the campaign's final installment. Shroff portrays scenarios where travelers miss out on breathtaking locations and luxurious stays because they didn't book through MMT. The ad cleverly uses suspense and intrigue.

The Masterminds Behind the Mystery

The credit for this campaign goes to the creative agency Talented, known for their unconventional and impactful work and advertising strategies. By keeping the celebrities' faces hidden, Talented has piqued the audience's curiosity and generated a sense of mystery. Though given the celebrities their distinctive personalities one can quickly tell who they are. But that's not the point. Talented and MMT have made a bold move. Who pays to get celebrity brand ambassadors at a crucial time in the year like summer season and doesn't show their faces in the ads? When everyone zigs, MMT has chosen to zag. Will it pay off? So far, the chatter suggests people are intrigued, with viewers sharing the ads, discussing the celebrities' identities, and anticipating the next installment.

Fans Play Detective

The campaign has sparked an online guessing game. Social media is flooded with tweets and posts where viewers try to decipher the celebrities' identities based on their voices, signature styles, and subtle clues in the ads. The hashtag #MMTMysteryStar saw fans sharing their theories and adding to the overall buzz.

One Twitter user, @Anushka_Shah, posted, "Just saw the new MMT ad, and I'm sure that's Shankar singing! Loving the new version of Breathless! Can't wait to see who the next mystery star is!"