MAST & MEH: Google, Zomato, Netflix, Flipkart and more

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a prime time for brands to shine through their advertisements, leveraging the festive spirit to market their products and services. However, the results can often be a hit or miss. Not every brand manages to create ads that resonate with the audience; while some leave a positive, lasting impression, others are simply unforgettable. In this spirit, Storyboard18's weekly ad reviews sift through the latest Diwali campaigns, showcasing the ones that truly captured the essence of the festival and those that fell flat. Read on to discover which ads lit up our hearts and which ones left us in the dark in this week's Mast & Meh!

MAST

Brand - Zomato

Agency - Inhouse

Zomato’s latest Diwali ad is a playful nod to India’s love for hyperbole, taking aim at the infamous “NASA image” of India lit up on Diwali—a visual so popular that NASA had to clarify in 2012 that no extra light from Diwali is visible from space. The 95-second ad features Piyush Mishra as a fictional government official trying, with the help of an astronaut friend (whose name, “Satya from NASA,” hints at “truth”), to brighten India enough for it to be seen from orbit. Bonus points for nostalgia: the astronaut is using an old-school Nokia 6600. Naturally, Zomato is in on the fun. In the final scene, the glow from a fresh delivery of mithai illuminates the country—a clever twist on Diwali lights. And, in true Zomato fashion, the entire ad is produced in-house. Why? According to their marketing head, it cuts out the "loss of translation" that often happens with agencies, allowing the team’s deep brand insight to shine.

MEH

Brand - Netflix

Agency - Toaster

Netflix’s Diwali ad film, titled ‘Har Parivaar Ke Liye,’ aims to go beyond mere entertainment and celebrates the magic of shared moments through storytelling. The 1 minute 54 second ad film directed by Akash Bhatia and produced by LoudMouth is nothing but just another parody of emotional melo-drama reflecting how Netflix brings families, friends and strangers closer. The campaign may not be able to map in the minds of audience, which makes it meh. Still, Srivats TS, Netflix India’s Vice President Marketing, believes that fans will connect over these stories.

MAST

Brand - Vivo

Agency - FCB

Vivo’s #JoyofHomecoming is a delightful ode to the magic of Diwali, and it hits all the right emotional notes! The campaign is a beautiful reminder that the festival isn’t just about dazzling lights and sumptuous feasts—it’s about the heart-warming reunions that make our homes truly shine. With a narrative that beautifully captures the bittersweet longing of parents and the gentle pull of children to return home, Vivo nails the essence of togetherness. The campaign radiates warmth, evoking those nostalgic feels of home-cooked meals and laughter-filled gatherings. In a world where hustle often drowns out the simple joys, Vivo encourages us to pause, reflect, and cherish those precious moments. The ad is an absolute “must” watch in our “Mast” this week!

MEH

Brand - Bumble

Agency - House of EO2 EXP.

Bumble’s ad beautifully captures the essence of shared responsibilities in romantic relationships, but it misses the mark for the occasion. Diwali is all about homecoming, where people gather with their families to celebrate the festivities. However, Bumble’s campaign ‘Finding someone on your wavelength’ majorly talks about celebrating the festival with a romantic partner, which just doesn’t vibe well with the emotional sentiment of the season.

MAST

Brand - Google

Agency - Lowe Lintas

Google Shopping’s 2024 Diwali campaign took the festive nostalgia up a notch with its delightful digital twist on a traditional Diwali mela. Led by the heart-warming Farida Jalal, the ad brought back fond memories of childhood fairs, bustling with colourful merchandise and hidden treasures—like the cherished pair of juttis (shoes) Farida remembers finding. Crafted by Lowe Lintas, the campaign seamlessly combined the magic of traditional Diwali shopping with Google’s sleek digital features. From tailored recommendations to Google Maps integration for nearby stores, the ad turned shopping into a virtual treasure hunt. It celebrated both the joy of discovery and the practicality of modern tech, turning “Google Shopping ka Mela” into a perfect blend of emotional storytelling and digital convenience. This is peak advertising and is a definite mast from us!

MEH

Brand - Flipkart

Agency - Inhouse