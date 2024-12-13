MAST & MEH: Spotify, Uber, Sofy, Viva ACP, Fujifilm, and more

Advertisements are a brand’s spotlight moment to win over audiences, but let’s face it—not every ad hits the mark! Some make us laugh, think, or remember them for ages, while others, well… we’d rather forget. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews come in! We sieve through the week’s ads to spotlight the absolute winners and the ones that missed the boat. With our honest, no-fluff take, you’ll get a clear and fun read on what’s really worth watching. So, dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs-up and which were just plain “meh!”

Mast

Brand: Spotify

Agency: Kulfi Collective

Get ready to wrap up your year with a serious dose of star power and sass! Spotify’s December tradition of giving you a killer personalized wrap-up is back and bolder than ever. This time, they’re pulling out all the stops, featuring none other than internet sensations Orry and Uorfi Javed for a cheeky campaign on how to shake off that pesky ex. Trust us—this duo brings the vibe, the attitude, and the laughs. But that’s not all. In another fun-filled brand film, the ever-charming Ananya Pandey teams up with the iconic Jacky Shroff, playfully mimicking each other’s styles in a light-hearted banter that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. No over-the-top drama here—just pure, unfiltered fun.

Meh

Brand: CashFree Payments

Agency: In-house, in collab with OML

Cashfree Payments just rolled out a so-called “speedy” campaign starring Rajkummar Rao, and honestly, it’s about as thrilling as watching paint dry. Sure, they slap “Move Fast” all over the place, but it feels more like running on a treadmill than racing ahead. Faster onboarding, speedier transactions, seamless support? Yawn. It’s the same old promises we’ve heard a million times before, now with a fancy brand ambassador thrown in. Bottom line? This campaign isn’t going anywhere fast.

Mast

Brand: Uber

Agency: In-house

Looking for a ride that’s not just convenient, but feels as safe as a cozy late-night snack run? Uber’s newest campaign is here to prove it! Inspired by the eye-opening 2024 India Economic Impact Report, it’s clear that women want safety first—and Uber’s got their back. To drive the point home, they’ve teamed up with three of India’s funniest stand-up comics—Shashi Dhiman, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Shreeja Chaturvedi—to serve up a playful yet meaningful spin on what it means to feel secure on the go. Its entertainment with a purpose, and it’ll have you rooting for the ride that keeps everyone feeling safe and sound—day or night!

Meh

Brand: Viva ACP

Agency: In-house

Okay, so let’s talk about the new Viva ACP ad—apparently, “Koi Sawaal Nahi Karta” is the motto, and well, that might just be the problem. Anil Kapoor doing triple duty should be a riot, but it ends up feeling more like a tired party trick than a showstopper. Sure, they’re trying to highlight the brand’s versatility: from sturdy basics to swanky options, they’ve got it all—at least, that’s what Mr. Kapoor keeps insisting. But the whole thing feels more "ta-da!" than truly inspiring. Instead of leaving us pumped about their panels, we’re left wondering if they’re just over-egging the pudding.

Mast

Brand: Indian Bank

Agency: Goldmine Advertising

Indian Bank has unveiled two quirky short films that tackle the pressing issue of OTP and QR Code scams, weaving a compelling narrative that is entertaining and enlightening. What truly elevates these ads is their ingenious blend of humor and gravity, making the serious subject matter not only accessible but also engaging. The campaign titled ‘Khabar Nahi, Khabardar Bano’, is a clever initiative aimed at educating customers about the burgeoning threat of cyber fraud, while equipping them with essential preventive measures. Through this campaign, Indian Bank not only raises awareness but does so with flair, turning a crucial message into a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Meh

Brand: Neeman’s

Agency: In-house

Neeman’s latest anniversary campaign tries to solve a “mystery” but ends up looking more like a rerun of an old show that never quite left the ’90s. Sure, roping in ACP Pradyuman and Dr. Salunkhe from CID is a clever nod to nostalgia, but the result feels more forced fun than genuine intrigue. Instead of wowing us with their shoes, Neeman’s leans too hard on retro charm—only to stumble into a story that’s less whodunit and more “why bother?” Maybe next time, they should focus on making the footwear shine, rather than digging up dusty TV detectives to do the job.

Mast

Brand: Fujifilm

Agency: In-house

FUJIFILM India’s “Hero with an Endoscope” is a true showstopper, bringing real-life heroes and life-saving technology center stage. Set against the inspiring backdrop of FUJIFILM India’s “Stories of More Smiles” campaign, we follow Gopal, an everyday man whose life takes a dramatic turn when he steps onto the Endobus. Early detection and timely treatment spark a transformation that will warm your heart and remind you that healthcare miracles can happen anywhere. Complete with tireless medical pros who bring top-notch care right to those who need it most, this film offers a front-row seat to what it means to give “our world more smiles.”

Meh

Brand: Sofy

Agency: VML India