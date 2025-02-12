            
P&G Hygiene increases ad expenditure by 18% to Rs 331 crore in H1 2024

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd increased its ad expenses to Rs 158.34 crore in Q2

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2025 11:25 AM
P&G Hygiene's Q2 Profit Jumps 17% to Rs 269 Crore

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd announced its second-quarter results in 2024. The company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter to Rs 269 crore, up 17 percent YoY.

In the December quarter of 2023, P&G Hygiene and Health reported a profit of Rs 229 crore.

The advertisement expenditure of the health and wellness firms increased from Rs 126.65 crore in Q2 2023 to Rs 158.34 crore in the same period 2024--up 25 percent.

The FMCG firm has spent Rs 331.28 crore on ads between July and December 2024--an increase of 18 percent.

P&G Hygiene and HealthCare's MD Kumar Venkatasubramanian said, "The Company has delivered strong double-digit growth across both topline and bottom line in the quarter. This has been led by our continued focus on delighting all consumers with superior propositions and executing the integrated growth strategy– a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization".

The maker of brands like Whisper and Vick posted a revenue from operation of Rs 1,247.6 crore in Q2 2024 while the total income surged to Rs 1,257.34 crore.

"In a challenging operating environment, the company delivered a balanced growth in the quarter, with sales of Rs 1,248 crore, up 10 percent versus a year ago driven by a robust portfolio, consumer-delighting innovation, and superior retail execution," according to the statement by the company.

Additionally, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.


First Published on Feb 12, 2025 11:25 AM

