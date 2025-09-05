Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun shuts down Dentsu acquisition speculation

ADVERTISEMENT
Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun has dismissed mounting speculation that the French advertising giant could be in the running to acquire Dentsu's international creative and media operations, according to a report by Campaign Canada.
Speaking at an investor conference in New York on Wednesday, Sadoun underlined that Publicis has no interest in pursuing large-scale consolidation, despite analyst chatter suggesting the opposite.
"We are not interested in consolidating more of the same for the sake of efficiencies," he reportedly said, in response to questions about M&A activity, especially in the light of the Omnicom-IPG merger that is set to reshape the global advertising landscape.
"This was true a year ago, it is even truer today. With the speed of change AI is bringing, we are only interested in buying capabilities in data, technology, and AI that will enable us to continue to outperform the market and deliver immediate value to our clients," he added, as per the media report.
Sadoun expressed that Publicis' transformation strategy is rooted in AI-powered marketing, and that all of its investment focus is on accelerating growth in that direction.
His comments come after Forrester analyst Jay Pattisall reportedly suggested earlier this week that acquiring Dentsu could deliver a "knockout punch" to rivals, propelling Publicis past Omnicom and WPP in size and strengthening its media clout.
However, BNP Exane analyst Nicolas Langlet said Sadoun's stance "closes the door" on any potential bid for Dentsu, the report added. Instead, Langlet noted, Publicis would continue looking for "accretive" opportunities that bring differentiated capabilities and help win market share.
Amid mounting speculation, Dentsu CEO Hiroshi Igarashi recently clarified in a memo to employees stating that "no decisions have been made" and emphasized the company's intent to rebuild its international business independently.