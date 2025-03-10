Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff face legal notice over Vimal Pan Masala ad

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have landed in legal trouble due to their association with Vimal Pan Masala advertisements. As per media reports, a district consumer disputes redressal forum in Jaipur has issued notices to the actors and the chairman of JB Industries, the manufacturer of Vimal Gutkha, instructing them to appear on March 19.

According to a Times of India report, the complaint revolves around alleged misleading advertising claims. The advertisement suggests that "each grain of the pan masala contains saffron," with the tagline stating, "Dane dane mein hai kesar ka dum".

Allegations against the advertisement

Petitioner Yogendra Singh Badiyal, a resident of Jaipur, filed a complaint against the advertisement, arguing that it falsely claims the presence of saffron in the pan masala. The consumer forum, led by Chairperson Gyarsilal Meena and member Hemlata Agarwal, reviewed the complaint and subsequently issued the notices.

The petitioner pointed out that saffron costs around Rs 4 lakh per kg, while a pouch of pan masala with tobacco is priced at just Rs 5. Given this stark difference, the complainant argues that the inclusion of real saffron is highly unlikely, let alone its fragrance.

The complaint further accuses the actors of endorsing a misleading campaign designed to boost sales by associating the product with saffron. It alleges that such marketing tactics encourage the consumption of pan masala and tobacco, which are linked to severe health risks, including cancer. The petitioner claims that the manufacturer is profiting significantly while consumers unknowingly expose themselves to health hazards due to deceptive advertising.